The Georgia football team is fresh off a stunning loss to Alabama in one of the best games of the season. Now, they face Auburn in another SEC showdown as the Bulldogs look to get on track against Hugh Freeze's team.

Ahead of the showdown vs. Auburn, Georgia got some good news on defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who has been nursing an injury. In the latest injury report released on Thursday, Williams was upgraded from questionable to probable, per Pete Nakos of On3.

On top of that, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke some encouraging words about Williams, per Kipp Adams of Dawgs 247. Despite him being sore, Smart reveals he has done a great job working towards the return.

“Mykel has come along nicely,” Smart said. “He's still sore. He's going to be sore on it. That's to be understood. It's not when you go play on that and return from that injury, you have to deal with some pain and deal with that soreness. He's done a tremendous job with rehab, and we've done a really good job of trying to help, you know, get him back, get him ahead of schedule each week.”

Williams played in the opener against Clemson before suggesting the injury and he has been out ever since. Assuming he returns (which seems likely at this point) it is a big addition to the Georgia defense, and it helps more since Smael Mondon is going to miss the game against Auburn.

Georgia faces Mississippi State in Week 7 before a massive Week 8 showdown with Texas in Austin in a game with plenty of SEC and College Football Playoff implications. All in all, after a tough loss against Alabama, the Georgia football team is expected to get some defensive help with Mykal Williams all set to return from his injury, barring any setbacks.