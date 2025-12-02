As Indiana prepares for the biggest game in program history, linebacker Aiden Fisher has spent the week dissecting what makes the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes so dangerous.

For Fisher, the matchup represents both a personal milestone and a defining moment for the No. 2 Hoosiers. When Fisher turns on the Buckeyes' tape, he sees what the rest of the nation already recognizes — a roster stacked with elite, NFL-bound talent on both sides of the ball.

“They have phenomenal players at every level,” said Fisher during a teleconference. “When you turn on the film, it’s how well they play together. Their scheme includes a lot of different run frames, and the pass game has a lot of unique concepts.”

Ohio State boasts two professional-level receivers, a Heisman-contending quarterback, a dominant offensive line, and a deep, powerful backfield. Their defense also features multiple potential first-rounders.

Fisher summed up the challenge succinctly when asked about Ohio State’s offense, explaining that Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate will present plenty of challenges for Indiana’s defense.

“They’re a really good team with a scheme that fits them perfectly, and a quarterback who makes everything go,” Fisher added. “His completion percentage is through the roof, and he does a great job getting the ball out to his guys. Their pass game really opens up their run game. They’re just solid everywhere. They do a great job in the run game, a great job in the pass game, and they present a lot of challenges we’re going to have to account for.”

Article Continues Below

This weekend’s Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis carries historic weight. It’s Indiana’s first appearance in the Big Ten title game, the culmination of a remarkable transformation for a program that once held the label of being the Football Bowl Subdivision’s all-time losingest team.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the championship game with overwhelming star power. Field general Sayin leading in efficiency and completion percentage and sits at the center of the Heisman conversation, while Jeremiah Smith has produced the type of highlight-filled season that has inspired his own Heisman push.

With both teams 12-0, Saturday’s showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium is shaping up to be not only the biggest game of the Big Ten season, but perhaps the best game of the entire college football year.