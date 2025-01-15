The national championship matchup is set. The Notre Dame football team will take on Ohio State next Monday night in Atlanta with everything on the line. Both the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes were tested in the semifinal round as Notre Dame narrowly outlasted Penn State, and a heroic play from Jack Sawyer lifted Ohio State past Texas in the final minutes. Both semifinal games were terrific matchups that came down to the wire, and we can only hope that the national title will be the same. It is shaping up to be a fun matchup.

Ohio State is definitely the favorite coming into this game as they have had the more difficult road to the national title game, and they have also looked more dominant. However, the Fighting Irish have more than earned their right to play in this game, and they are ready to give the Buckeyes a good battle.

Before we get into some predictions for this game, let's take a deeper look at both the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State is the clear favorite

Unless you're a Notre Dame fan, you're probably picking Ohio State to win the national title game. The Buckeyes went down to the wire against Texas, but they dominated in their first two games of the playoff and they have definitely looked like the best team in the field despite being the eight seed.

The Buckeyes have looked good, and they are loaded with weapons unlike any other team in the country. This team is riddled with NFL talent, and that talent is taking them far. Ohio State didn't have the regular season that they were hoping for, but they are making up for it in the playoff.

Ohio State failed to accomplish goals of beating rival Michigan and winning the Big Ten, but winning a national title will certainly make Buckeyes fans feel better about that.

Can Notre Dame pull off the upset?

Ohio State is a big favorite in this game, but Notre Dame is actually the team with the higher seed. It's a bit of a surprise to see the seven seed and the eight seed in the national title game, but these teams are ranked higher than some teams that ended up being seeded ahead of them because of the way that the format works. Still, not a lot of people had the Fighting Irish making it this far, and they are hoping to prove some more people wrong.

Notre Dame has won three playoff games to get here, but this will definitely be their stiffest challenge yet. It wasn't easy getting past Georgia or Penn State, but the Buckeyes definitely have more talent than those two squads, and this will be a big challenge for the Fighting Irish. It is going to take a great performance to pull off the upset.

The Fighting Irish are going to have their hands full in this one, and it is going to be tough to capture a national championship. Notre Dame is going to need to run the ball well in order to have a chance. Here are three predictions for running back Jeremiyah Love.

Jeremiyah Love will score a touchdown

It's going to be hard for Notre Dame to find the end zone in this game as they are going up against one of the top of defenses in all of college football. The Fighting Irish aren't going to score a lot of points in this one, but when they do, they will get it done on the ground. Jeremiyah Love will find his way into the end zone at least once.

Jeremiyah Love will be held under 50 yards

Jeremiyah Love will score a touchdown, but this isn't going to be a particularly strong game for him or anyone on this Notre Dame offense. The Fighting Irish struggle to get their passing game going against an average defense, so it will be even more difficult in this game against the Buckeyes. Notre Dame is going to have to rely on the run game, and Ohio State will be able to sellout to stop it. That method will be successful for the Buckeyes.

Jeremiyah Love and Notre Dame will lose 38-14

Jeremiyah Love and the Notre Dame football team will fall behind quickly in this game and they won't be able to get back in. The Buckeyes are too explosive, and the Fighting Irish aren't built to play from behind. Ohio State will win 38-14.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Ohio State is currently favored by eight points.

How Ohio State and Notre Dame got here

We are less than a week away from the national championship game, and the College Football Playoff has been a lot of fun so far. We started with 12, and now Notre Dame and Ohio State are the last two teams standing. Let's go back and take a look at how both teams got here.

The Notre Dame football team started off their CFP journey with a home game against 10 seed Indiana in the first round. The final score of the game ended up being 27-17, but the Fighting Irish were up 27-3 with under two minutes to go. They dominated the Hoosiers.

Notre Dame then took down two seed Georgia in the quarterfinals. 17 points in the span of under one minute was the difference in that one as the Fighting Irish won 23-10.

The Fighting Irish punched their ticket to the national title game with a close win against Penn State. A late interception set up the game-winning field goal, and Notre Dame won 27-24.

Ohio State had a couple snoozers to start things off as they dominated their first two CFP games. Ohio State blew out Tennessee at home in the first round as they won 42-17, and then they smoked one seed Oregon in the quarterfinals as it was 31-0 halfway through the second quarter. They cruised to a 41-21 win.

In the semis, the Buckeyes took down Texas 28-14. The Longhorns had a first and goal at the one late in the game trailing 21-14, and they couldn't punch it in.

Now, there are just two teams left fighting for the ultimate prize. Hopefully we get a good one to close out a fun college football season.