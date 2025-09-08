The No. 3 LSU Tigers opened the 2025 season 2–0 for the first time since 2019, but Saturday’s 23–7 win over Louisiana Tech came with some concerning injury news. Head coach Brian Kelly confirmed that starting tight end Trey’Dez Green will miss next week’s SEC opener against Florida after suffering a knee injury, but avoided a worst-case scenario.

Green was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter after being rolled up on. He was helped to the sideline, then later returned in a heavy knee brace and on crutches. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, tests revealed no season-ending damage, and the sophomore could return in the near future.

Some positive news on LSU rising star tight end Trey’Dez Green, who suffered a knee injury yesterday vs. Louisiana Tech: It’s currently expected to be a short-term injury, sources tell me and @chris_hummer. He’s unlikely to play vs. Florida this week but could be back in the… pic.twitter.com/aohMOGTXV9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

LSU’s 23–7 win over Louisiana Tech saw Green’s role once again highlighted in the passing game. The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder has emerged as a major red-zone weapon for the Tigers, catching the game-winning touchdown in the Week 1 victory over Clemson. His loss will still be felt in an offense already down starting center Braelin Moore, who suffered a high ankle sprain on the first play from scrimmage against Louisiana Tech. Moore, a Virginia Tech transfer and Week 1 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, is also expected to miss the Florida game.

With both players sidelined, LSU will turn to sophomore DJ Chester at center and a committee approach at tight end. Kelly credited his team’s in-game adjustments but said both injuries will be evaluated “week-to-week.”

The Tigers have won five of the last six meetings against the Florida Gators and haven’t lost to them in Baton Rouge since 2016. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium, with the game airing on ABC. LSU then faces Southeastern Louisiana before a road trip to Ole Miss in Week 5