The Miami football team picked up a massive college football transfer portal commitment on Wednesday as North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown is coming to play for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Brown played one season with the Bison before entering the transfer portal, and he had a big year as he racked up over 1,000 rushing yards. Brown ended up winning the Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the best freshman in the FCS.

“BREAKING: North Dakota State transfer RB CharMar Brown has Committed to Miami, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “He rushed for 1,181 Yards & 15 TDs in 2024 Won the 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the Top FCS Freshman.”

CharMar Brown was not ranked highly out of high school as he was only a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was the #147 RB in the 2023 recruiting class and the #13 player in the state of Nebraska. Brown attended Creighton Prep High School in Omaha, NE. He ended up committing to North Dakota State, but Brown is now taking his talents to the Miami football team.

Last season with the Bison, Brown carried the football 244 times and he racked up 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also hauled in six receptions for 57 yards. Brown ended up averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

This is another big transfer portal pickup for Miami. The Hurricanes have brought in some good talent this offseason as they prepare to make another run at the ACC title. Miami was in first place in the ACC for a good chunk of last season, but a couple of losses late in the season ended up costing the team big time. The Hurricanes failed to qualify for the ACC title game, and they missed out on the College Football Playoff as well.

Last year didn't end up going the way that the Miami football team wanted, but the Hurricanes still had a good year and were one of the best teams in the ACC. With some good talent coming back and into the program from the transfer portal, Miami should be a College Football Playoff contender once again in 2025.