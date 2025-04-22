The 2025 NFL Draft is on Thursday, and it's widely expected that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. Heading into the first round of the draft, one NFL coach hypes up Ward with some ultimate praise.

An unnamed passing coordinator in the NFL claims that Ward's arm talent is “Top 10 immediately,” according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. This individual also explains that the soon-to-be 23-year-old quarterback has all of the talent in the world and must develop his game before becoming an elite signal caller.

“Cam's stroke is top 10 in the league immediately,” said passing game coordinator No. 1. “His arm talent is ridiculous. There's still a lot of growth for him. He has a lot of potential. It just depends on the scheme fit, and there's a lot of development from a mental standpoint.”

Cam Ward displays a unique playmaking ability that has certainly caught the attention of the league. Not only can he throw the ball from many different angles, but NFL scouts seemingly like Ward's poise in the pocket.

Scheme fit is something to keep an eye on. With the Titans on the clock, there is speculation about whether or not head coach Brian Callahan is the man for the job. However, Callahan does have a history working alongside some of the league's best quarterbacks. Most recently, before accepting the Titans' head coaching role, he served as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, where Callahan helped develop Joe Burrow.

All signs point toward Cam Ward being the No. 1 pick on Thursday. His time in college is something many teams like to see, as Ward has developed his game from the JUCO level up to playing for Miami. During his final season with the Hurricanes, Ward finished with 4,313 passing yards, 43 total touchdowns (led the nation with 39 passing touchdowns in the FBS), and seven interceptions while recording a 67.2% completion percentage.