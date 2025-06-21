The 2024 season was the first for Sherrone Moore as the head coach of the Michigan football team. Moore didn’t have a lot to work with after the Wolverines lost head coach Jim Harbaugh, a good chunk of the coaching staff and a good chunk of production to the NFL. Michigan wasn’t as good as it was in previous years, but the Wolverines still beat Ohio State and found a way to win eight games.

Sherrone Moore did pick up some momentum heading into the 2025 season despite a rough start last year. The Michigan football team didn’t have the talent that it normally has, but it still wasn’t an easy team to beat. An anonymous coach expects that to be the case this year as well.

“Yeah, Michigan was still mostly a tough out, and this year’s no different,” an anonymous coach said, according to an article from On3.

It’s hard to gauge how good of a job Moore will do based on what happened last season. Now, he has had a chance to rebuild, and year two will be the real test.

“Look, last year was kind of a weird season for them,” the coach continued. “Sherrone Moore was thrown into the fire. That was a tough spot. Now, there’s the self-imposed suspension thing. But honestly, he did a pretty solid job, all things considered. They were a little beat up, depth was tested.”

One thing that will help Michigan is the talent that was brought in via the college football transfer portal. The Wolverines brought in a good amount of players, and perhaps the biggest get is Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes.

“Bringing in Justice Haynes from ‘Bama — I gotta say, that kid can go,” the coach added. “Perfect fit for what Michigan wants to do on offense. He’s got that one-cut-and-go style. Sherrone has already said he sees some [former Michigan running back] Blake Corum comparison. Gotta get him 250 touches.”

The 2024 season didn’t go to plan, but there were certainly some positives. Now, Sherrone Moore has settled in to his new job, and he is getting ready for a crucial year of Michigan football.