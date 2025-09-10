The Michigan football team is 1-1 through two weeks, and head coach Sherrone Moore is now serving a suspension. Moore will be out for the next two games as he is facing a two-game, self-imposed suspension stemming from the Wolverines’ sign-stealing investigation. Michigan plays Central Michigan and Nebraska on the road, and associate head coach Biff Poggi will serve as head coach during the suspension.

Biff Poggi is back with the Michigan football program after a brief stint as the head coach at Charlotte. Before coaching at Charlotte, Poggi was on the staff under Jim Harbaugh.

“Obviously, he's been in the program before,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from 247Sports. “He was a huge help for me when I was the coordinator, O-line coach at first. And just a general feeling of how the program goes, the knowledge of the players, specifically, was huge.”

Poggi has head coaching experience, and Moore also wants to keep his coordinators focused on their usual duties. A lot went into the decision, and this seems like the right one.

“And then, obviously, his experience as a high school head coach, as a head coach,” Moore continued. “But just in general, his love for the players, importantly, his knowledge of everybody in our building, and keeping the cohesion in the building was huge. And I also wanted our coordinators to be able to do what they do, and continue their jobs as they go through the season, and let me come back and let there be no hiccups, and not have to do anything extra. And I think that's going to be important, so that they can do that at a high level.”

Biff Poggi will serve as the head coach of the Michigan football team for the first time on Saturday at noon against Central Michigan. The game will be airing on the Big Ten Network, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.