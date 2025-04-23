The 2025 NFL Draft is around the corner, and it's still not clear when Shedeur Sanders will be selected. There's been some speculation that the New York Giants could snag him with the No. 3 overall pick, however, rumors also suggest otherwise. With the draft kicking off on Thursday, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule makes the case why New York should pull the trigger on Sanders.

Rhule, who coached against Shedeur Sanders last season, credits the former Colorado Buffaloes star for his toughness and abilities as a quarterback, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Additionally, the Nebraska head coach fully believes that Sanders is more than capable of handling the spotlight in New York.

“I would take [Shedeur Sanders] No. 3 overall. Without a question… I think he's tough. You can quote me on this. This is how strong I feel. He took 12 hits against us. 12 hits. There were 7 sacks. He's accurate, smart. Sees coverages. Can run if he has to. He's gone to 2 places that haven't won, and they won.

“Here's why – to me, he's the guy who can handle the spotlight in New York. He's the only person raised from (childhood) to know how to handle the spotlight. Who are some of the greatest-ever QBs in NY – Broadway Joe and Eli Manning… Shedeur was trained at the foot of his dad. He's got a completely different demeanor. The spotlight there is so large. I think he'll crush it.”

Shedeur Sanders played at Jackson State University before transferring to Colorado. The 23-year-old quarterback has only played for his father, Deion Sanders, throughout his collegiate career. Deion is regarded as an NFL legend and shone in the spotlight as a college player, professional footballer, and college football head coach.

Rhule seemingly believes that Shedeur Sanders possesses that same trait and could be a franchise quarterback for the Giants. Sanders ended his final season with the Buffaloes with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while owning a wildly impressive 74.0% completion percentage.