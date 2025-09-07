Nebraska improved to 2-0 in the 2025 college football season with a 68-0 win over Akron in Week 2. However, the night was much more than just a victory for Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer.

After picking up another massive win, the Nebraska football team celebrated on the field at Memorial Stadium. Lindenmeyer took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, who is also a Cornhuskers cheerleader.

The Nebraska football social media accounts caught his proposal on film. Lindenmeyer took advice from head coach Matt Rhule as he approached his girlfriend and got down on one knee with his teammates roaring behind him.

An unforgettable night for 44. Congratulations to @lukelindenmeyer & his new fiancée Kailyn! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztNJNBPcl1 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The junior tight end proposed after his best game against Akron. Lindenmeyer caught three passes from Dylan Raiola for 44 receiving yards and a touchdown, the first score of his career.

After being used primarily as a blocking specialist in 2024, Lindenmeyer is emerging as an efficient weapon in 2025. The 6-foot-3 tight end has taken over Nebraska's starting role with Thomas Fidone II moving on to the NFL.

Lindenmeyer has 90 receiving yards through two games after recording just 50 in all of 2024. His outburst against Akron came after notching a career-high 47 receiving yards against Cincinnati in Week 1.

Nebraska dominates Akron in Week 2

For the second consecutive season, Nebraska is beginning 2025 with a 2-0 record after blowing out Akron in its Week 2 home opener.

Lindenmeyer was not the only Cornhusker to find success against the Zips' overmatched defense. Raiola exploded with 364 passing yards and four touchdowns, while running back Emmett Johnson also dominated on the ground, racking up 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Two games into the new season, Raiola has the Nebraska offense clearly in a rhythm. The sophomore has 607 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far. Turnovers were somewhat of an issue for Raiola in his freshman season, but he has yet to lose the ball in 2025.

Nebraska has one more softball in Week 3, when it hosts Houston Christian on Sept. 13. They will also enter that game as a sizeable favorite. That will be the Cornhuskers' final non-conference game of the year, as they will welcome Michigan to Lincoln in Week 4.