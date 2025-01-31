Duke and North Carolina will meet on Feb. 1 for the first time in the 2024-2025 college basketball season, and Bill Belichick wants to ensure the Tar Heels' students enjoy it. To enhance students' viewing experience, the new UNC football coach will buy all of North Carolina's fraternities pizza on game day.

The fraternities learned about Belichick's offer through an email from Alec Kerr, the Director of Football Operations, per 247 Sports' Ross Martin. In the email, Kerr informed each fraternity that the football team would deliver pizzas to their respective house at 6:30 p.m. ET, the scheduled tip-off time.

The North Carolina basketball team will need every bit of support they can get ahead of the game. Unlike previous matchups of the heated rivalry, Duke will enter the game as the heavy betting favorite. The 18-2 Blue Devils will enter the Cameron Indoor ranked No. 2 in the country, while the 13-9 Tar Heels are unranked.

Duke is currently undefeated in ACC play and has won 14 consecutive games overall; a win streak that spans over two months. Conversely, North Carolina has lost three of its last four games and is just 6-4 in conference matchups.

Bill Belichick's immediate impact on North Carolina

Since shocking the football world by accepting his latest career change, Bill Belichick has seemed completely committed to the Tar Heels. In addition to the North Carolina football and basketball programs, Belichick has appeared deeply committed to the students and fan base.

In the month since his hiring was announced, Belichick has hired his son, Steve Belichick, Matt Lombardi, Bob Diaco and others. He has also retained former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as his offensive coordinator.

Belichick has spent the rest of his time recruiting ahead of the 2025 season while engaging with students and fans as much as possible. His latest free pizza gesture will only boost his already positive standing with the school.