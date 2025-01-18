Notre Dame football star running back Jeremiyah Love dropped a huge injury update ahead of the National Championship game against Ohio State. Head coach Marcus Freeman's team is red hot, having won 13 straight games. This streak has been sparked by an elite defense combined with a physical ground game led by Love and quarterback Riley Leonard. The Fighting Irish's tailback is critical to his team's success, and without him, things can quickly get out of hand on Monday.

Fortunately, Notre Dame just received a very encouraging update from Love himself. In an interview with On3sports at media days, the sophomore revealed how he's feeling physically heading into the biggest game of his life.

“I'm good, I'm 100 percent. I'm ready to go. It's been a challenge. But if it ain't hard, it ain't good. I've been just going along with the ride. I feel like God's got me. I got my complete trust in this team.”

The best Notre Dame team of this century is up against the odds

Love has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the Sugar Bowl. The St. Louis, Missouri native was hampered in the Orange Bowl against Penn State, rushing for just 46 yards on eleven carries. Notre Dame football averages over 200 yards as a team on the ground, with Love at the center. This season, the sophomore has rushed for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns, while his teammate, Riley Leonard, has run for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Notre Dame's balanced offense relies heavily on read-option actions. Without Love being fully healthy, much of Notre Dame's scheme is compromised, which is not ideal against the best defense in the country. Despite being the higher-ranked team, the Fighting Irish are heavy underdogs heading into this game. Ohio State has been an absolute tear since its heartbreaking loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes have steamrolled three straight opponents and are one win away from their first national title since 2014.

Notre Dame football is looking for its first title since 1988. This year's team has already accomplished a lot, winning the program's first New Year's Six bowl game since 1994. To get to New Orleans, the Fighting Irish have beaten three straight top-ten teams, including No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Penn State.

Overall, this upcoming clash on Monday night is one of the games this program used to shrink in. The last time Notre Dame football played in the National Championship game, they were dismantled by Alabama 42-14. Having Jeremiyah Love back significantly helps the Fighting Irish from preventing that from happening. Still, Marcus Freeman's team will have to put forth its best performance of the season to shock the world and give this iconic program its twelfth national title.