Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss received the worst possible news one month ahead of the 2025 college football season. As the Rebels gear up for the upcoming year, they received the devastating news of freshman defensive end Corey Adams being shot and killed in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

Adams' death was reported early Saturday morning and confirmed by the team on social media later that day. Ole Miss released a statement regarding the tragic incident and requested privacy out of respect for the family of the 18-year-old.

“We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee,” the statement read. “While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

We're heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/sj7dzyWJbn — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2025

Adams was killed on the scene, while four other men were also shot and wounded. The remaining victims were admitted to a nearby hospital and were not in critical condition. The shooters were not caught or identified, with an investigation pending.

Adams was a consensus three-star recruit from New Orleans, Louisiana, who twice received all-state honors at Edna Karr High School. He notched 62 tackles, 19 sacks, four batted passes and one fumble recovery as a senior in 2024, according to the Ole Miss football website. He was preparing to enroll as a freshman in the fall.

Ole Miss prepares for 2025 college football season

Despite the tragic news, Ole Miss must push forward into the 2025 college football season. The Rebels, who went 10-3 in 2024, have high expectations to meet despite having eight players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Adams was not the highest-touted prospect, but he was in line to potentially contribute immediately. Ole Miss lost star defensive linemen Walter Nolen, J.J. Pegues and Princely Umanmielen to the NFL, leaving a lot of snaps up for grabs. Umanmielen's brother, Princewill Umanmielen, figures to fill one void, but the multiple departures open up an opportunity for the remaining edge-rushers on the roster.

Ole Miss' biggest question to answer in 2025 comes under center. With three-year starter Jaxson Dart leaving, the Rebels will transition into a new era. They landed transfers Maealiuaki Smith and Trinidad Chambliss in the portal, but the job is expected to go to 2024 backup Austin Simmons.