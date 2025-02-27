As players begin to arrive in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, one of the top players in this year's class, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, saw his place as the draft's top prospect come into question when news broke that he has a stress reaction in his right foot.

Taking to social media to announce the move, ESPN's Adam Schefter explained that Carter is checking with experts and may even have surgery in the not-too-distant future to correct the problem.

“Tests today revealed that potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, and the Penn State standout will need to decide soon whether to have surgery, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“‘There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,' Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Wednesday night in Indianapolis, the site of the NFL's annual scouting combine.”

So, what are Carter's options moving forward? Well, Rosenhaus broke that down, too, noting that there are two options on the table for his eventual recovery.

“Option 1 for Abdul Carter would be to have the pre-emptive surgery, have a screw inserted in his right foot, and be expected back in eight weeks,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter. “Option 2 for Carter would be to bypass the surgery, conduct his pro day, and prove to NFL teams that he doesn't need it.”

Is this a disappointing development for Carter? Yes, while he was always expected to be a top draft pick, his stock has gone up over the past few weeks as questions have risen about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. With that being said, Rosenhaus and company don't believe that this will prevent Carter from being a top pick come April, as he's been given nothing but good news about his situation.

“A decision about what to do is expected this week,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter. “Either way, worst case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted. After visiting with teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick. “

Widely expected to come off the board in the board with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans, pundits, and scouts alike will now have one more data point to debate ad nauseam heading into April, with some using this as an excuse to prioritize drafting Travis Hunter and others suggesting the Titans should surely trade down to avoid the risk. Still, no matter if Carter goes one, two, three, or even four, all of which felt like possibilities at one point or another this offseason, one thing is clear: some team is going to get a very good football player when Carter comes off the board.