Penn State football fell to another top 10 team, making James Franklin 4-21 against top-10 opponents in his time as the head coach. Franklin understands the frustration of fans after the double-overtime loss to Oregon. After the offense struggled in the game, the Nittany Lions' head coach had to address the media about his offense.

“The reality is we have to do whatever we have to do to win games. It may be pretty. I may be in here next week and answering questions and it was a thing of beauty that got a win. Or it could be painful and ugly, but if it gets a win, that’s what we’re going to do, and we got to find a way,” said Franklin to the media, according to Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.

The offense struggled against Oregon, having just 276 total yards of offense in the game. Further, quarterback Drew Allar was a major part of the offensive woes. He completed just 14 of 25 passes for 137 yards. He has two touchdowns and one interception in the game. The running game was also a sub-par. While Allar had 42 yards on the ground, Kaytron Allen rushed 12 times for just 54 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nicholas Singleton ran 11 times but for just 21 yards.

The offense impacts the defense for Penn State

Penn State also struggled heavily on third down, converting just six of 15 third downs in the game. This impacted the defense as well, according to Franklin. “I thought we played really, really hard for not only four quarters, but in overtime. … I think our defense ran out of gas. I think for three quarters, they were on the field too much, and that’s a combination of them not being able to get off the field and our offense not being able to stay on the field.”

The Nittany Lions are now 79th in the nation on third-down conversion percentage, converting just 37.5 percent of the time. The rest of the schedule also has teams strong in third-down defense. Indiana is 13th in the nation in preventing third-down conversions. Furthermore, Ohio State is sixth, and Nebraska is fourth in the nation. If Penn State is going to win big games, third downs will be huge for the team. Hopefully for Nittany Lion fans, this reality check is a wake-up call for the offense. If not, expectations for the season will not be met.