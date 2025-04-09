Texas A&M football's Shemar Turner is drawing some strong interest after a very positive injury update. The 2025 NFL Draft is coming up in less than two weeks, and franchises are readjusting their boards every day. One prospect who has been going up and down boards over the past few months is Shemar Turner.

The 22-year-old defensive tackle had a productive career with Texas A&M football and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2023. Bleacher Report gave Turner a sixth-round grade in February, but that was shortly after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that he had been ruled out of the Senior Bowl due to a stress fracture. Fortunately, Turner healed from this injury and participated in the Aggies' pro day. Rapoport provided a recent update on Wednesday, highlighting the encouraging signs for the DT's draft stock.

“After a positive Combine re-check today, Shemar Turner is set to visit the Colts, Bucs, and Dolphins, source said. His stock continues to rise after the medical disclosure, and he recently had visits with the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Eagles.”

Shemar Turner is one of the multiple Texas A&M football players set to make an impact on the next level

The Aggies are once again losing several talented players to the NFL Draft. And most of the headline departures are on the defensive line. DE Shemar Stewart and edge rusher Nic Scourton are both seen as potential first-round picks and will be surely missed in College Station. The Aggies got off to an encouraging start under head coach Mike Elko that ended disappointingly. Texas A&M football went into its last game of the regular season against Texas with a chance at making the SEC Championship game.

The team finished the season at 8-5 but showed signs of an encouraging future. Marcel Reed seems to be the answer at quarterback. As a freshman, the Nashville, Tennessee native grew into the season and had the 22nd best QBR in the FBS. The Aggies have struggled at the sport's most important position for a while now and will need stability in an even more vaunted SEC.

Overall, there's plenty of room for optimism with Texas A&M football, as there is with Shemar Turner's future. This update from Ian Rapoport is terrific news for a player with the upside to be a very successful defensive tackle at the next level.