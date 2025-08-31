Although the Texas football team entered Saturday's matchup versus Ohio State as the number one ranked team, the entire college football world knew this matchup would be a major test. If the Longhorns could pull out a win, then it would give them a massive boost heading into the rest of the season. The Texas football program would have also exercised the College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to the Buckeyes with a win. Unfortunately, quarterback Arch Manning and his fellow Longhorns lost 14-7 to the home team. Manning reflected on his performance with Texas beat writer CJ Vogel on X, formerly Twitter.

“Arch Manning asked if he thinks this will be his worst game of the year when looking back at the end of the year: I hope so,'” posted Vogel after the Longhorns' loss.

Not only does Manning hope that, but millions of others surely do as well. This loss won't rule the Texas football program out for a CFP berth this season. Nor does it rule out an SEC title run, something that just eluded the Longhorns last season. Can head coach Steve Sarkisian get Manning and the offense back on track by next weekend?

Despite tough loss, Texas football should rebound soon

For most of the game, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was able to out scheme the Texas football head coach. Sarkisian tried different formations and movement to try and free Manning and the offseason. Unfortunately, Patricia and his unit were able to keep a lid on the Texas attack. Even though the Longhorns amassed 336 total yards, they ultimately only had seven points to show for it.

Now, the Texas football team will undoubtedly shift their focus to next weekend's game against San Jose State. Matchups against UTEP and Sam Houston in Weeks Three and Four should allow Manning and the offense to get into a groove. Once that trio of games ends, an SEC opener on the road at the Florida Gators awaits. Can the Texas football program climb back into the Top 10 by the opener? If so, then the Longhorns will once again be in the thick of CFP contention.