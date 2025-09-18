Texas football continues to draw national attention, and Joel Klatt has now shared his thoughts on the state of Arch Manning’s development. The Longhorns have invested heavily in their young quarterback, and Klatt believes that Manning’s struggles are not permanent. His message offers reassurance for fans and critics who wonder if the Texas football's prized QB is still on the right path.

"At some point, I just have the sense that the timing will click."@joelklatt feels Arch Manning's struggles at Texas are fixable – do you agree? pic.twitter.com/n7iDBoaM0L — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Klatt explained that while Manning has faced challenges, he sees reasons for optimism. “At some point, I just have the sense that the timing will click,” Klatt said. He emphasized that consistent coaching and patience can improve the quarterback’s developing mechanics. According to Klatt, the process of becoming a reliable starter takes time, and Manning remains capable of reaching that level.

Article Continues Below

The Fox Sports analyst also addressed one of the biggest questions surrounding Manning’s performance. “Yes, I do think it can be fixed,” Klatt stated when asked about Manning’s inconsistency. However, he raised a concern that could explain some of the difficulties. “If it doesn’t get fixed, then I’m going to start to wonder. Is he 100% healthy? Because the arm angle at times is way too short.” His comments highlighted both confidence in the player’s ability and caution over potential physical issues.

For Texas football, the development of Arch Manning carries massive weight. The Longhorns have built their future around their prized recruit, and every update on his progress matters. Klatt’s belief that improvement is possible underscores how much room for growth remains. Arch Manning remains the central figure of hope for Texas football and the program’s long-term stability and success.

The encouraging words come as the Longhorns prepare for a demanding stretch of their season. With fans eager to see Manning’s breakout, Joel Klatt’s outlook offers balance. It acknowledges the struggles while pointing toward a solution. If Manning can refine his mechanics and confirm his health, Texas football could benefit from a quarterback who lives up to his potential.