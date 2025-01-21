With the 2024 college football season officially in the books following Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship, the focus now shifts to 2025. As the offseason kicks off, projections will run rampant, from way-too-early top 25 rankings to early favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, like this one.

Last season, Colorado’s Travis Hunter lived up to the preseason hype, taking home the coveted award. Hunter’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball—shining as a receiver on offense and a cornerback on defense—made him one of the most unique Heisman winners in recent memory. While no player quite like Hunter is on the horizon for 2025, there’s no shortage of talented players who could emerge as the 91st winner of college football’s most prestigious honor.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith arrived at Ohio State as one of the most highly touted wide receiver recruits in the nation. Despite being just a freshman, the Buckeyes relied on him heavily during their playoff run. Now, after an impressive debut season, Smith is a national champion.

If eligible, some analysts like Todd McShay believe Smith could already be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, he’ll return to Columbus next season, looking to build on a standout campaign that saw him record 57 catches for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

After two years of waiting, Arch Manning will finally take over as Texas’ starting quarterback next season. Manning saw limited action last year, stepping in for an injured Quinn Ewers, but now the spotlight is his.

Unlike his uncles Peyton and Eli, Arch isn’t your prototypical Manning. He brings a dual-threat element to his game, showcasing the ability to make plays with both his arm and legs. Combined with his famous last name, Manning is already considered one of the early favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

After a tough start to last season, including a shutout performance against Georgia where Clemson failed to score a touchdown, Cade Klubnik found his rhythm and emerged as one of the top-producing quarterbacks in the country. He finished the year completing 63.7% of his passes for 3,303 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just five interceptions—a significant leap from the previous season.

With a talented group of skill players returning next year, Klubnik is poised to build on his momentum. Surrounded by offensive weapons, he has all the tools necessary to position himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

By the end of the 2023 season, LaNorris Sellers had made himself one of the most exciting players to watch in college football. His dual-threat capabilities not only established him a fan favorite but also a potential Heisman contender.

Sellers' dynamic play helped propel South Carolina to a surprising 9-4 record, as he threw for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 655 yards and seven scores on the ground. If he can build on that type of production while helping the Gamecocks compete in the SEC, he'll be a Heisman Trophy frontrunner for sure.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

This one is a bit tricky, as Carson Beck's potential comes with a high ceiling but also a low floor. Once a Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the 2024 season, Beck now arrives in Miami for 2025 aiming to rebuild his NFL Draft stock.

Despite finishing third in the SEC in passing yards and fourth in touchdowns, Beck also ranked third in the FBS in interceptions, a glaring issue he'll need to address. The former Georgia quarterback is undoubtedly eyeing the success Cam Ward achieved in his lone season at Miami, where Ward shattered school records and earned a Heisman Trophy finalist nod. If Beck can recover from an arm injury he suffered in the SEC title game and fully embrace Shannon Dawson's offense, he has the tools to replicate Ward's success and elevate his draft standing in 2026.