The Texas State Bobcats football program is expected to add Sacramento State defensive coordinator Marcus Patton as the team's new assistant coach, a move aimed at strengthening a defense that struggled throughout the 2025 season. The Bobcats finished 6-6 while allowing 30.6 points per game, a figure that ranked near the bottom nationally and prompted a broader coaching staff reset.

The anticipated hire brings proven defensive experience to the Texas State staff. Patton just completed the 2025 season as Sacramento State’s defensive coordinator, where his unit improved by 8.5 points per game while producing 85 tackles for loss and 38 sacks. His defensive units have consistently shown immediate improvement, reinforcing the idea that this move represents a direct upgrade on that side of the football.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported the expected hire on X (formerly known as Twitter), while detailing Patton’s extensive background and track record in player development. Zenitz shared the news as Texas State looks to raise its competitive floor ahead of their move to the Pac-12 next season

“Texas State is expected to hire Sacramento State defensive coordinator Marcus Patton as an assistant coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Was previously a DC for teams like Tarleton and a DB coach for teams like Colorado State. Has coached double-digit future NFL players.”

The staff’s emphasis on experience follows the decision to part ways with Dexter McCoil earlier in December, signaling a desire for proven leadership on that side of the ball. Patton’s coaching background includes a track record of developing NFL talent such as EJ Speed and Tyrell Thompson, underscoring his ability to translate scheme into on-field results. That developmental success adds credibility to the hire beyond schematic knowledge alone and aligns with Texas State’s focus on long-term defensive stability.

As the Bobcats prepare for a projected move to the Pac-12 in 2026, adding a sitting FCS defensive coordinator as an assistant signals urgency. The Bobcats appear focused on stability, recruiting credibility, and measurable defensive improvement that aligns with the program’s long-term goals.