Multiple college football programs have decided to scrap their respective spring games, but Colorado football coach Deion Sanders had the idea for teams to practice and scrimmage against each other in the spring. And Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire wants to get in on the action.

McGuire, in response to Sanders' suggestion, said he wants the Red Raiders to scrimmage against the Buffaloes.

“@DeionSanders let’s work on a waiver for a spring practice together and do it in Dallas at The Star! We are in,” McGuire posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Unfortunately, it appears Sanders and Colorado may already have an opponent: Syracuse.

Like McGuire, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown threw his proverbial hat in the ring to face Colorado in an intersquad spring game.

“We will come to Boulder for 3 days,” Brown posted on X, which apparently got the attention of Sanders.

The teams have apparently moved fast, as a Syracuse spokesman said both Colorado and Syracuse have filed paperwork for a waiver to hold a spring scrimmage against one another. It is still unclear whether the NCAA will allow it to happen, though.

Currently, the NCAA forbids teams from scrimmaging against each other in the spring. The practice is commonplace in the NFL during the preseason, although the joint practices oftentimes result in brawls between the opposing teams.

Although Syracuse and Colorado will seemingly face each other if the NCAA allows it, Texas Tech has had plenty of good news lately. In the transfer portal, Texas Tech has dominated, spending tons of money to attract talent to bolster McGuire's roster.

Among the top acquisitions include edge rusher Romello Height from Georgia Tech, defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard and Lee Hunter from Northern Illinois and UCF, respectively, and offensive tackle Howard Sampson from North Carolina. The Red Raiders may also be getting back former five-star receiver Micah Hudson, who transferred to Texas A&M but was reportedly seen on the Tech campus in January.

In three seasons as the Texas Tech football head coach, McGuire 23-16. Last season, he won six games in the Big 12, which is the most of his tenure in Lubbock so far.