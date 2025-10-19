One of the best rivalries in NCAA football is possibly going to be around even longer. Notre Dame and USC, who played on Saturday night, are getting close to a series extension. The two schools are working to extend the series through 2027, per NBC Sports.

“USC wants to play the game before Big Ten play (Weeks 0-3) while (Notre Dame) wants it later in the year. That's the sticking point for now,” Nicole Auerbach reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Notre Dame defeated USC on Saturday, 34-24. The Fighting Irish kept alive their hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance, as they posted their fifth consecutive win. Both Notre Dame and USC now have 5-2 records this season.

“It wasn’t an easy win. It was a struggle, as I told them it would be, versus a good opponent,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the game, per On3. “But they continued to be resilient, continued to run the football, be opportunistic on defense, and create some turnovers in the second half, and the result is the result.”

Notre Dame has won three straight games in this series.

Notre Dame and USC both hope for a College Football Playoff appearance

Notre Dame and USC played a thriller on Saturday night. It was an electric atmosphere in South Bend, as the Fighting Irish got a signature victory to help their College Football Playoff resumé.

Notre Dame's defense, which was maligned earlier this season, held USC scoreless in the fourth quarter. That was huge for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame started the season with an 0-2 record, after losing to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame football players admitted after the USC game, how much the rivalry means.

“This is the biggest intersectional rivalry in college football,” Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed said, per ESPN. “It just means more to us. … It should still be played. It's a game that I circle every year on my calendar, and I think everybody else does.”

USC entered the game ranked, and looking for a big win to help their CFP resumé as well. The Trojans had a 5-1 record before the game, and looked like one of the strongest teams in the Big Ten. Following the loss, USC has to essentially win out to try and earn a CFP berth.

Time will tell if the USC-Notre Dame rivalry goes on.