Washington's upset hopes for its college football Week 5 matchup against Ohio State just got a little dimmer. If the Huskies are to beat the top-ranked team in the country, they might have to do it without star cornerback Tacario Davis, who is a late addition to the injury report.

Davis was downgraded to doubtful on game day morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. He has been dealing with an upper-body injury since landing awkwardly while intercepting a pass against UC Davis in Week 2.

“Star Washington corner — I've been told by sources — Tacario Davis is doubtful,” Thamel said on ESPN's College GameDay. “That obviously looms large against the No. 1 Buckeyes. He's Washington's top corner [and] Ohio State, obviously, has some pretty good receivers.”

Here’s our ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ hit with updates on Tacario Davis, Leonard Moore and Caden Durham. Also, heartfelt congratulations to ⁦@ReceDavis⁩ and his family on his daughter’s wedding this weekend. pic.twitter.com/CMcf64o2U0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davis, a transfer from Arizona, is projected to be an early-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Although he is coming off a down season in his final year in Tucson, he had gotten off to a strong start to his junior season before the injury.

Without Davis, Washington will likely roll out Ephesians Prysock and Leroy Bryant as its two starting outside cornerbacks. Prysock, another transfer from Arizona, has been a staple of Jedd Fisch's defense, while Bryant started against Washington State in Davis' stead.

Washington eyes upset of Ohio State in college football Week 5

Article Continues Below

Even without Davis, Washington expects to defend its home turf and send Ohio State back to Columbus with its first loss of the 2025 college football season. The Huskies are riding a program-best 22-game home win streak and have not lost in Seattle since 2021.

As dominant as Ohio State has been, a path to victory exists for Washington. The Huskies thrive off play-action passes and deep shots downfield, which the Buckeyes have struggled to defend at certain points early on.

The matchup will be a clash of styles and a chess match between the two coaching staffs throughout the game. Washington enters Week 4 averaging 55.7 points per game, the most in the country. Conversely, Ohio State's defense allows just 5.3 points per game, by far the fewest in the FBS.

The numbers certainly come with a grain of salt, with both teams only facing one Power Four opponent thus far. However, it makes for an intriguing clash, one that Washington believes it will emerge victorious from and prove it is back in contention for a national title.