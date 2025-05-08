Jordon Hudson is striking back after claims a former NFL player made about her relationship with Bill Belichick. Robert Griffin III recently shared on X how he believes that Belichick's romance with Hudson is a “distraction” to his new coaching gig at the University of North Carolina.

“Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem,” Robert Griffin III on his Tuesday episode of his Outta Pocket podcast. “Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.”

Hudson didn't verbally respond to Griffin's criticism, but she did repost a reply from a fan, “Is it a distraction for him or for us?” the fan asked.

Griffin responded, “For everybody.”

is it a distraction for him or for us? — Eric Johnson (@ej_badger) May 7, 2025

Bill Belichick Reacts To Viral CBS Interview

Hudson's reaction from the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback follows the viral CBS interview where she interjected in Belichick's interview about his book The Art of Winning. CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil asked where Belichick and Hudson met and the former cheerleader reacted, “We’re not talking about this.”

According to TMZ, Dukoupil claimed that Hudson had a constant presence during the interview and would even interject herself when he was talking about football. She also allegedly stormed off the set and delayed the taping by 30 minutes. Following the backlash, Belichick defended Hudson and shedded more light on the incident.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick began the statement, sent via email from his employer, the University of North Carolina.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

CBS fired back at Belichick's claims: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

A source told TMZ that they believe that people over at UNC are concerned about Hudson's influence on him that there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”