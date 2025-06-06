Texas Tech Softball has had one prominent fan in their corner during their run at the Women's College World Series. Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes has cheered them on since they defeated Oklahoma on Tuesday to advance to the Final against Texas. 

As they prep for Game 3 on Friday, Mahomes provided the team with some softball swag, per J.J. Post of ESPN. Among the items included were new shoes and customized varsity-style jackets. 

Mahomes has expressed his affinity for Texas Tech pitching sensation NiJaree Canady. Canady had a strong performance in Game 2 of the series. After losing Game 1, Canady redeemed herself to hold off Texas in a 4-3 victory to tie the series at one. 

She finished with six strikeouts and two walks. 

On Friday, Canady signed an NIL deal worth seven figures with Texas Tech. The deal was done in conjunction with the Matador Club, the university's NIL collective organization. She is the first softball player to sign a $1 million NIL deal. 

Canady is also a member of Mahomes' Addidas NIL team. He is said to have played a role in convincing Canady to transfer from Stanford to Texas Tech. 

Texas Tech is looking to win its first Women's College World Series title in program history. Whatever happens, Mahomes will be present and offering his continued support. 

Patrick Mahomes' passionate support for Texas Tech 

For all he has achieved with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes never relinquished his uncompromising love for his alma mater. 

His sitting in on the Women's College World Series or posting it online is a strong indication of his fandom. Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco posted a video on the team's X account calling Mahomes their “No. 1 fan”. He did so, letting the players know about the gifts Mahomes had sent them. 

“You got a gift from your No. 1 fan, Patrick Mahomes,” Glasco said. “His goal is to try and get here in person before this series is over. But he said to go ahead and give you this tonight because he wants to be sure you get it.”

Mahomes' generosity doesn't stop there. He generously donated $5 million towards the renovation of the football stadium. 