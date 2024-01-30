The Raiola family is popular right now.

The Nebraska football program has seen a lot of turnover since Matt Rhuke became the head coach. Perhaps the biggest addition was Dylan Raiola, who decided to flip his commitment and join the Nebraska football program in the offseason. The highly-recruited quarterback was previously committed to Georgia, but the decision to come to the Cornhuskers was no surprise given his family ties to the school.

Now, there is another Raiola in the mix for Nebraska: Dayton Raiola. The Class of 2026 QB has been offered by the Nebraska football program already, and he recently received an offer from Charlotte as well, as he posted on his X account.

‘Blessed and honored to receive an offer from UNC @CharlotteFTBL. Thank you @CoachM_Miller'

Dayton plays at Nuford High School in Georgia and was the backup to Dylan, and there is a chance he could do the same if he ends up going to Nebraska to play college football. However, offers should start kicking up for the young signal-caller, especially with him likely being the starting quarterback this season.

The Nebraska football program offered Dayton Raiola all the way back in November of 2022, so it has been a while since he received another offer. But, with a couple more high school seasons left, there should be more offers coming his way.

There is also a chance that he goes to Nebraska and backs up Dylan again, this time in a Cornhuskers uniform. The recruiting part of college football never slows down, so it will be interesting to see where Dayton ends up.