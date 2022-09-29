Ex-Nebraska football coach calls Indiana HC a ‘clown’ before Big Ten matchup

Saturday’s Big Ten showdown between Nebraska football and Indiana already promised to be a contentious showdown, thanks to the two teams’ histories with each other. Well, there will be even more tension between the two sides after what ex-Nebraska football assistant coach Rick Kaczenski said during an appearance on Hail Varsity Radio. Here’s what the coach said, which will certainly be going up on Indiana head coach Tom Allen’s bulletin board ahead of the game.

"Let's be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy? For the love of god, we cannot lose to Indiana." Coach Kaz didn't hold back when he joined @schmidt_radio and @HerbelEssences on the show yesterday.@HailVarsity is presented by @GoCurrency. pic.twitter.com/OfJ0NAQc0s — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) September 28, 2022

Rick Kaczenski wondered out loud if there is a “bigger clown in college football than that guy”, or Indiana football head coach Tom Allen. The ex-Nebraska coach made it clear that the Cornhuskers “cannot lose to Indiana.”

So why does Kaczenski want this win so badly? He went on to add this in the wild rant.

“Here’s what I don’t like about the guy. The guy likes running out of a tunnel. I don’t like coaches that like running out of tunnels. … Nobody’s there to see me run out the tunnel, OK? I don’t know. This guy’s a frickin’ cheerleader. He’s just not my cup of tea. You can’t lose to that clown. You want some motivation? Put a highlight reel together of that guy. You can’t lose to Indiana.”

So, Kaczenski doesn’t like the fact that Allen runs out of the tunnel with his players, calling the Indiana football coach a “cheerleader.” Certainly, an interesting thing to take such umbrage at.

But Nebraska football had better hope Kaczenski’s words don’t come back to bite them. This is a program that is still trying to pick up the pieces after the Scott Frost firing, as they were dealt a 49-14 beatdown by Oklahoma their last time out.

One can bet that Allen and Indiana will be gunning to beat them that badly after hearing these words.