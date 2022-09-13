Mickey Joseph is taking over as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team after Scott Frost’s disastrous tenure came to an unceremonious end. With Frost out of the picture, Joseph is looking to turn the tides for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and get Nebraska some much-needed wins under its belt. Via The Athletic, the interim head coach revealed what he told his team amid the sudden change in leadership.

“My No. 1 focus is the boys, the players, that we make sure they’re OK,” Joseph said. “This is about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me or anyone else.

“We move everything to the past, and we start from here,” Joseph continued. “We have nine more opportunities, and we’re capable of winning games.”

Joseph was an associate head coach prior to stepping into the interim head coaching role. The vacancy opened up after Nebraska lost two games in a row at the hands of North Dakota and Georgia Southern. The team seemed destined for yet another losing season under Frost, so the program cut bait with the 47-year-old.

It was a financially questionable move, however, as the Cornhuskers could have saved $7.5 million by waiting until October 1 to oust Frost. Instead, they paid him a $15 million buyout to hit the exit door in September and immediately replaced him with Joseph.

Mickey Joseph will look to help transform a program that underachieved in each year of the Frost era. He’s already made some adjustments to the coaching staff and has met with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander to address the issues on that side of the ball.