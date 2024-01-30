Nebraska football targeting an elite talent from Minnesota.

Nebraska football has officially thrown its hat in the ring in pursuit of Emmanuel Karmo, the top-ranked player from Minnesota for the class of 2025. Karmo revealed that he received an offer from the Cornhuskers via a post on X earlier this week.

After a great talk with coach @s_kwilli32 I am blessed to say that I’ve received an offer to play @HuskerFootballits a blessing and I can’t wait to come down for a visit @77williehoward @TPatt17 @AllenTrieu @cooperhawksFB #AGTG it’s great to be a hawk.

Of course, Nebraska football is not without competition for the rights to add Karmo. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans have also extended offers to the Robbinsdale Cooper High School star. That's not to mention that the Minnesota Golden Gophers also appear to be a favorite to land Karmo.

“When I was younger, I remember saying I was gonna play for them. And now I actually can,” Karmo said (h/t Ryan Burns of 247 Sports).

“I'm planning on visit Kansas State, Ohio State and USC this spring yet. I know the USC visit will be in March sometime, but I haven't gotten a date for the others yet,” Karmo added.

Nevertheless, the Cornhuskers have ample time to further convince Karmo to come and play for Nebraska football, which could use some good news after finishing the 2023 college football season with just a 5-7 overall record and 3-6 in conference play in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers have also not won more than five games in a season since going 9-4 in 2016.

At the moment, Nebraska football has a total of four commits for the 2025 season, including three-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry.