Nebraska football has its fingers crossed.

Nebraska football made a move that officially puts the Cornhuskers in the Brady Smigiel sweepstakes. Smigiel, who is a five-star quarterback prospect for the 2026 college football season, just received an offer from the Big Ten school, per Cornhuskers Wire.

“The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a scholarship offer to a California quarterback. Brady Smigiel is a class of 2026 prospect from Newbury Park High School out of Newbury Park, California.”

Surely, Nebraska football, which finished with just a 5-7 record in the 2023 college football season, is hoping that it lands the Buford, Georgia native QB to secure an elite asset under center that could potentially be the next man up in the position for the Cornhuskers after Dylan Raiola, who is set to make his debut for the program in 2024.

Smigiel, who is from Newbury Park in California stands 6-4 with a 190-pound frame. During his second year of high school, Smigiel recorded a total of 4,222 passing yards and 52 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, while completing 58 percent of his throws.

Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Boston College Eagles, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Penn State Nittany Lions, SMU Mustangs, UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies are just among the other schools which have given Smigiel offers.

Smigiel is also considered by 247 Sports as the No. 2 2026 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 prospect overall in the state of California.