Nebraska football tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested early Tuesday Morning and booked on a burglary charge, and head coach Matt Rhule spoke on his disappointment when finding out the news.

“Really disappointed, really sad for him,” Matt Rhule said, via Michael Bruntz of 247Sports. “When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he's dealing with in his life. Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he's had some struggles. He's been working to overcome them. We have a great group of people who are trying to help him and then obviously last night happened, so I don't have a lot of details.”

Rhule is clearly disappointed, and had been hopeful that he would thrive with the right people around him at the Nebraska football program.

Full comment from Matt Rhule on Arik Gilbert's arrest Tuesday morning. "Sad and disappointed, disappointed for him and his family and obviously for the business owner…" @Channel8ABC pic.twitter.com/OkyYc8Mso3 — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) August 29, 2023

Police officers responded to a call at SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop and found a shattered glass door and saw the suspect walking toward the exit with a back that contained $1,672 of stolen items, according to Bruntz. The suspect was identified as Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert had been waiting on on an eligibility ruling for the 2023 season from the NCAA after transferring from the Georgia football program.

While Gilbert is still waiting on his eligibility status from the NCAA, this adds another speed bump to his potential return to playing college football. It will be worth monitoring his next steps.