It is a Big Ten battle as Nebraska faces Ohio State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Ohio State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Nebraska enters the game sitting at 20-8 on the year, and 10-7 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the Big Ten. Thye also comes in as winners of four straight games. Nebraska has been dominant in the last four games as well. They have won each game by 15 or more points, feeling like some of the lower-level teams in the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, Ohio State comes into the game sitting at 16-12 on the year, but just 6-11 in conference play, which is 13th in the Big Ten. They have been trading wins and losses as of late, going 3-3 in their last six games. They did have an upset of a second-ranked Purdue in there, and then last time out, beat Michigan State on the road by three. This will be the second time these two teams have faced. In the first game, a home Nebraska squad won the game 83-69.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Ohio State Odds
Nebraska: +2.5
Moneyline: +116
Ohio State: -2.5
Moneyline: -138
Over: 143.5 (-115)
Under: 143.5 (-105)
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State
Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT
TV: FS1
TV: FS1
Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nebraska is 34th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 38th in the nation this year in adjusted offensive efficiency while also sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Nebraska is 67th in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they are top 30 in three-point attempts and threes made this year. Keisei Tominaga leads the way in points per game this year, with 14.0 points per game. He also leads the team in threes this year, making 57 of 154 attempts on the season. Joining him in scoring well are Brice Williams and Rienk Mast. Both come in shooting over 43.9 percent while both averaging 12.9 points per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Juwan Gary, who comes in with 12.1 points per game this year.
Nebraska is 56th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 17th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Mast leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.8 rebounds per game on the season. He is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game. Gary comes in with 6.0 rebounds per game this year and is also averaging two offensive rebounds per game on the season. Rounding out the. the top rebounder is Brice Williams, who comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game thisyear.
On defense, Nebraska is 92nd in opponent points per game this year. They are 26th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Juwan Gary comes in leading the team with 1.1 steals per game while Sam Joiberge is adding a steal per game on the season.
Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Ohio State is 62nd in the nation in adjusted efficiency this year, while sitting 34th on offense, and 108th on the defensive side of the game. On offense this year, Ohio State ranks 139th in the nation in points per game, while also sitting 64th in assist-to-turnover ratio. On offense, Bruce Thornton leads the way. He comes into the game with 16.2 points per game this year, while also having 4.2 assists per game this year. He is shooting just 42.5 percent this year but has been solid at the line this year. Meanwhile, Jamison Battle is scoring 14.2 points per game on the season, while Roddy Gaytle Jr. comes in with 13.7 points per game this year.
Ohio State is 111th in the nation in rebounding this year, while sitting 81st in offensive rebounding rate. Leading the way on the boards this year is Felix Okpara, who comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game this year. Okpara also has been great on the offensive glass, with over 2.5 rebounds per game. Jamison Battle also added 5.1 rebounds per game this season.
On defense, Ohio State ranks 105ht in the nation this year allowing 69.9 points per game. They do a great job of stopping passing, allowing just 11.3 assists per game, which is the 55th-best mark in the nation. They start strong on defense, sitting 46th in the nation in points per game allowed in the first half. Ohio State is also 50th in the nation in blocks per game this year. This is led by Felix Okpara, who comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year.
Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick
Nebraska is not only winning as of late, they have covered in each of their last four games by ten or more points. Ohio State has also covered in four of their last five though, including the upset of Purdue. This should be a tight game overall, and with tight games, scoring will go up. Still, look at Ohio State to keep it close enough in this game and potentially come out with the win.
Final Nebraska-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Over 143.5 (-115)