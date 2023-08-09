Need For Speed Unbound's Season 4 drops next Wednesday, August 16th, for all platforms. The biggest additions to the game include a new Porsche, Speed Pass Content, playlist, linkup areas, and more.

The last update, which came out in June, added:

A new progression system

New challenges

A chat wheel

DLC

Online Free Roam Time of Day Change

Without further ado, let's discuss everything new with NFS Unbound Season 4.

Run the Gauntlet and Celebrate the Streets 📆 #NeedForSpeed Unbound Vol.4 drops on August 16 📗 Get the lowdown: https://t.co/90TKiT32n7@NeedforSpeed x @Porsche pic.twitter.com/wiNhMPOcWw — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) August 8, 2023

Need For Speed Unbound Season 4 Update Notes

Need For Speed Unbound Celebrates 75 Years Of Porsche

Players can head down to the Kennedy Test Track to try their hand at a new Porsche 75th anniversary playlist. Finishing the playlist three times earns you a fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022). Progressing through Speed Pass rank 50, players can pick up a Legendary Custom Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997). Additionally, smash-stunt based challenges in Linkups will be available.

Speed Pass Content

The Speed pass, introduced back in Season 3, returns once again with 75 ranks. That means 75 free customization items just wait to be unlocked. Some of the new reward items include new rims, decals, clothes, poses, underglows, and more.

Run The Gauntlet Playlist

New gauntlet playlists are “risk and reward” events where you'll be chased relentlessly by Lakeshore PD's best and brightest (and fastest).

New Linkup Areas

Connect with 15 other players in seven new Linkup areas. Some of the new areas include The Kennedy Test Track & Griffith Construction. Complete challenges to earn XP and make some cash together. If you make the biggest contributions you'll be recognized as the main contributor with a Top Player Title. Quick-routing to Linkup Locations is now available.

Boosted Events

Some playlists and linkups become boosted for a limited time. Completing these events earns you additional rewards, including extra cash and XP to soar through your Speed Pass.

Refreshed Challenges

Daily, weekly, and one-shot challenges are getting refreshed:

50 Daily Challenges

39 Weekly Challenges

15 One-Shot Challenges

And The New Porsche Playlist, mentioned earlier

The Heat of Palm City

If you played Need For Speed: Heat and took to Palm City, the McLaren F1 (1994) will be waiting in your garage.

NFS Unbound Season 4 DLC And EA Play Exclusive Items

Three new premium packs are coming to Need For Speed Unbound in Season 4:

Hip Hop Origin Swag Pack Custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2017) Clothing Pack Driving Effect Exclusive Horn & More

Lotus Exige S Legendary Custom Pack Legendary Custom Lotus Exige S (2006) With Custom Body Kit & Livery 10 level Speed Pass Boost Kicks in right after purchase

Vol. 4 Customs Pack Eddie's Nissan Skyline GT-R V-spec (1993) From NFS Underground Rachel's Nissan 350Z (2008) Underground 2 Joe's Polestar 1 (2020) from Heat



Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

EA Play Exclusive Items

EA Play Members get access to the Electric Neon 25th Anniversary Legendary Custom Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021).

NFS Unbound Season 4 Patch Notes

Below are the official patch notes for Need For Speed Unbound Season 4 Update

Quality of Life Improvements:

Players can now quick route to Linkups.

The number of decals players can place on livery wraps has been increased to 1,000.

Campaign:

Fixed an issue where Waru's Racer in Trouble mission would not occur.

Fixed an issue where A$AP Rocky's vehicle delivery mission would not occur.

Fixed an issue where cops would stop interacting with the player after they participated in a Qualifier event.

Client & Performance:

Fixed an issue where some PCs failed to boot via EA App.

Fixed an issue where players would encounter graphical issues with Nvidia DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue where the player is unable to load into multiplayer due to an inventory issue.

Map & World:

Fixed an issue on the map screen where Linkup time remaining was not accurate.

Fixed an issue where Linkups would despawn too early.

Multiplayer:

Fixed an issue where the messaging between rounds in linkups didn't display correctly.

Fixed an issue where daily challenges weren't appearing correctly if completed on the previous day.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to join a Linkup after leaving a Playlist.

UI, Customization, General Fixes

UI:

Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly be labeled as in a cop chase in the Playlist podium screen.

Fixed an issue where the party menu failed to open on certain screens.

Fixed an issue where the Linkup notification message appeared incorrectly after leaving the garage.

Fixed an issue where chat wheel messages would appear for players while in the playlist car select screen.

Fixed an issue where the Linkup in-progress notification incorrectly stays on screen.

Fixed an issue where the Speed Pass max rank wasn't shown correctly on the player's banner.

Fixed an issue where the Mitsubishi Evolution X 2008 Epic Custom had the wrong body kit thumbnail.

Fixed an issue where player banner stickers wouldn't display correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Linkup of screen indicator would sometimes appear while in the garage.

Fixed an issue where the off screen indicator showing a player's heat, appeared incorrectly during Linkups.

Vehicle Customisation:

Fixed an issue where decals would become transparent after being reset.

Fixed an issue where, at times, the body kit and wrap for A$AP Rocky's Mercedes 190E couldn't be applied.

General Fixes:

Fixed an issue where EA Play subscribers were seeing incorrect offers as part of their Player First Trial.

Fixed an issue where Speed Pass rewards didn't appear correctly when returning to the garage.

Balanced the intensity of Linkups effects at night.

Fixed an issue where the reward screen didn't appear correctly after purchasing premium content.

Fixed an issue where progress would get blocked if players completed a multiplayer challenge before starting a campaign.

Various minor bug fixes & stability improvements in addition to what’s specified in these patch notes.

Need For Speed Unbound Release Date

And that's everything new with Season 4. Need For Speed Unbound launched back on December 2nd, 2022. The game is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. EA Play Members can purchase the game with a 10% discount.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.