Jalen Brunson's net worth in 2025 is $18 million. Brunson is a professional basketball player who currently stars for the New York Knicks after being one of the best free-agent signings in Knicks history and just signed a contract extension prior to the current season.

Back in college, he was once crowned national college player of the year and was a two-time NCAA champion. Here is a closer look at Jalen Brunson's net worth in 2025.

What is Jalen Brunson's net worth in 2025?: $18 million (estimate)

Jalen Brunson's net worth in 2025 is $18 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jalen Brunson was born on Aug. 31, 1996, in New Brunswick, N.J. His father is Rick Brunson, He studied at Stevenson High School, where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

As a senior, Brunson averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. For his efforts, Brunson was crowned Illinois Mr. Basketball. Furthermore, he also earned McDonald's All-American honors and USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Jalen Brunson stars for Villanova

Coming out of high school, Brunson was considered a five-star recruit and the top point guard of his class by ESPN. With a stellar high school stint in the books, the Stevenson High School standout received offers from various college basketball programs.

Some of these universities included Connecticut, Temple, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Kansas, Illinois, and Villanova. Brunson ended up committing to Villanova.

Brunson played three seasons for Villanova. In those three years in a Wildcats uniform, Brunson accumulated averages of 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He helped Villanova win two NCAA championships, the first in his freshman season and the second in his final year.

In addition to winning his second NCAA championship, Brunson was also awarded several distinctions in 2018. He was named Big East Player of the Year, Second Team Academic All-American, Consensus First Team All-American, and National College Player of the Year. Furthermore, he also received the Bob Cousy Award.

Jalen Brunson is drafted by the Mavericks

After spending three years with the Villanova Wildcats, Brunson decided to forego his final year of college eligibility by declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks selected Brunson in the second round with the 33rd overall pick. Shortly after, Brunson signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6.14 million.

During his first season, Brunson registered a respectable season in limited minutes. He posted 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per outing. Brunson continued to develop his game in Dallas and played for four seasons with the franchise.

But in the 2021-22 season, Brunson finally earned a breakout year. He put up 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

But more importantly, Brunson played an instrumental role in the postseason, helping the Mavericks go as deep as the Western Conference Finals before conceding to the Golden State Warriors. In the postseason, Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He exploded for 41 points in Game 2 of the first round against the Utah Jazz.

Jalen Brunson signs with the Knicks

After a breakout year, it seemed like the Mavericks would be willing to piece together a long-term deal to keep Brunson on the roster. Brunson was eligible to sign a four-year contract extension worth $55.5 million.

But with the Mavericks choosing to pass up on the budding star, Brunson decided to leave the Mavs by signing with the New York Knicks. Brunson inked a lucrative four-year deal that will pay him $104 million.

With Brunson joining the Knicks, he immediately emerged as the team's top point guard. He averaged a career-high 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Furthermore, Brunson also was hot from deep, making 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

In addition to this, Brunson continued his fine play in the postseason by helping the Knicks win their first playoff series since 2013 after knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games despite Julius Randle being injured. However, the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the second round.

Following Brunson's All-Star season, the Knicks rewarded him by agreeing to a four-year $156.5 million contract. In the 2024-25 season thus far, Brunson's scoring average is down slightly from his career best the previous season, but he's averaging a career-best 7.5 assists per game and was just named to his second-straight All-Star Game.

Jalen Brunson representing Team USA

Given that Brunson is one of the most talented guards in the NBA, it isn't surprising that he was also called up to represent Team USA in a handful of tournaments. He first wore the national team colors at the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the 2015 FIBA U19 World Cup, where Brunson helped the squad bring home gold.

Fast-forward to 2023, Brunson made his senior's national team debut at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. During the tournament, he averaged a respectable 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. However, Team USA failed in their redemption mission after suffering crucial losses to Lithuania, eventual world champions Germany, and Canada at the bronze-medal game.

While the USA didn't bring home any medals, they can still find solace in bringing home some cash. Team USA players still came away with some prize money. For being part of the event, the entire team will receive $53,000 each.

With Team USA advancing to the bronze-medal game, they received an additional $107,000 for making it to the second round and an additional $1.2 million for placing fourth.

Despite his experience in international basketball, Brunson did not make the loaded Team USA for the 2024 Olympics. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jalen Brunson's net worth in 2025?