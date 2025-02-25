Jimmy Garoppolo's net worth in 2025 is $55 million. Garoppolo is a veteran quarterback that just finished his 11th season in the NFL and is currently a free agent.

After spending three years as the backup of Tom Brady, Garoppolo became the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, reaching the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. Recently, he's been used as a veteran backup. Here is a look into Jimmy Garoppolo's net worth in 2025.

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth in 2025?: $55 million (estimate)



Jimmy Garoppolo's net worth in 2025 is $55 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Garoppolo was born in Arlington Heights, Ill., in 1991. He played high school football and baseball in Rolling Meadows, Ill., and almost became a professional baseball pitcher. Fortunately, he chose to pursue football at the next level after his successful stint as quarterback for his high school. He did not get much attention from elite colleges, so he attended Eastern Illinois.

Garoppolo spent four years at this relatively small college and played well there. He won numerous awards, especially during his last couple of seasons in college. He broke the record for career pass completions, previously held by Tony Romo.

Jimmy Garoppolo is drafted by the Patriots

Upon entering the 2014 NFL Draft, he was not rated as a star quarterback prospect. Thus, Garoppolo fell to the 62nd pick and went right into the hands of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots had Tom Brady but needed a backup and a potential replacement. In his first season, Jimmy G featured in six games. All six appearances were due to huge leads held by the Patriots, which made coach Bill Belichick rest Brady. Notably, Garoppolo linked with Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown on his first drive.

Garoppolo won a Super Bowl in his rookie season. The Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl and won by four points. Garoppolo was, according to USA TODAY Sports, credited with helping the defense prepare for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Garoppolo's next season was not as notable, but in his third season with the Patriots, he did get a limited opportunity. Due to Deflategate, the scandal in which Tom Brady was included, Garoppolo was made a starter for a few games.

He played well in the first two, but a shoulder injury at the end of the second game sidelined him for the next two games. As he came back, so did Brady, and that was, more or less, the end of his Patriots stint. He did win one more ring that season but did not play in the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo is traded to the 49ers

Expand Tweet

During the 2017 season, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. His best success with the 49ers came during the 2019 run to the Super Bowl, where the squad ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo became a starter almost right away before he solidified his place in that 2019 season.

He signed a five-year extension with the 49ers in February 2019, worth around $137.5 million. Unfortunately for him, his 2020 season was cut short to just six games, and the 49ers drafted young quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft to be the quarterback of the future.

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Raiders

On March 17, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract. The signing reunited Garoppolo with head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached him in New England.

After struggling six games with nine interceptions to just seven touchdown passes, Garoppolo injured his back in a win over the Patriots. However, when he was ready to return, interim head coach Antonio Pierce chose to keep young Aiden O'Connell as the starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended by the NFL

In February 2024, Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He allegedly used a prescribed medication without having a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NFL.

Following the announcement of the suspension, the Raiders, who made Pierce their full-time head coach, released Garoppolo with two years left on his contract. In March 2024, Garoppolo signed a one-year contract with the Rams to be the backup QB for Matthew Stafford. He only played the final game of the season when the Rams rested their starters before the playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo endorsements

Garoppolo's endorsements include Nike, Jordan Brand, Bose, New Era, and Men’s Wearhouse. He also wore Levi's jeans in a GQ spot in 2019. Both his endorsements and lucrative contracts have contributed to a considerable net worth.

Were you at all stunned by Jimmy Garoppolo's net worth in 2025?