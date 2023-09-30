The highly anticipated fifth season of “Stranger Things” is still in production, and fans got their first chilling glimpse of what's to come. The show's writers playfully shared teasers on social media for the upcoming season, while also poking fun at the ongoing strike between actors and studios, according to Deadline.

In a tweet, the writers posted an animated version of Joe Keery's beloved character, Steve Harrington, in a comically terrifying situation. The caption read, “Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this.” This amusing tweet was accompanied by an animated depiction of Steve's predicament in the upcoming season, serving as a tongue-in-cheek first look.

Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this: pic.twitter.com/GC2ok142jJ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023

Another teaser showed Charlie Heaton's character, Jonathan Byers, engaged in a challenging task with Steve's assistance, prompting the writers to jest that “They did Charlie dirty.”

The writers clarified that these teasers were “pre-vis” scenes, indicating rough animations of upcoming sequences that involve complex visual effects or intricate action.

Production for Season 5 faced delays due to the actors' strike. While scripts were ready, filming couldn't commence until the strike was resolved. Talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios are set to resume soon.

Producer Shawn Levy hinted at the ambitious scale of the upcoming season, noting that it would be as significant as major movies. “Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see,” Levy commented, promising an expansive and cinematic storytelling experience.

As fans eagerly await more updates on the fifth season, it's clear that the writers are maintaining their sense of humor amid the uncertainties of the ongoing strike.