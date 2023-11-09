The Nets became the latest team to embarrass James Harden and the Clippers, who suffered a loss Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

The James Harden gamble has yet to translate into success for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Brooklyn Nets made sure that the new-look Clippers will stay winless since the trade of the former league MVP from the Philadelphia 76ers to Los Angeles, as they brought down Harden and company at Barclays Center Wednesday night, 100-93.

Social media is going off with all sorts of reactions to the latest failed venture of the Clippers to win a game with Harden. Making Los Angeles an even bigger target of derision is the fact that the Nets played without Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton. Cam Thomas also did not finish the contest after the bucket-getter sprained his ankle midgame.

“'I am a system,'” Clippers 0-2. James Harden was a team worst -18 on Monday, a team worst -15 tonight,” Josh Eberley shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Clippers came to NY with James Harden and got swept by the Knicks and Nets,” X user @ZionOlojede reminded everyone.

“Lakers are trash but at least Clippers are a two pack of a** with James Harden as well,” uttered @big_business_.

“No Ben Simmons, No Cam Johnson, No Nicolas Claxton, No Cam Thomas (left the game early), NO GODDAMN PROBLEM. Nets defeat the Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, James Harden lead Clippers,” @RealCodyMallory shared.

From @SmartsWrld: “He’s only played 2 games and the clippers fanbase already hates James Harden 😭😭.“

The Nets leaned on a collective effort from their remaining healthy players. Lonnie Walker IV, in particular, stepped up big time, as he came off the bench and fired a team-high 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field.

All but one player, Spencer Dinwiddie, on the Nets' starting unit in the Clippers game finished with at least 10 points. Dinwiddie, however, nailed a crucial basket in the clutch to help Brooklyn keep the Clippers at bay.

Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game losing skid, will relish the victory over the Clippers before taking a full day of rest Thursday. The Nets return to action on Friday when they find themselves in Beantown for a rematch against the Boston Celtics, who defeated Brooklyn last week.