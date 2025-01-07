ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nets prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Eastern Conference clash, the Detroit Pistons (18-18) look to extend their four-game win streak against the struggling Brooklyn Nets (13-23) at Barclays Center. The Pistons have been red-hot, averaging 116.9 points and shooting 47.4% from the field in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets are battling inconsistency, ranking third-worst in scoring with 107.5 points per game. Key storylines include Cade Cunningham's dynamic play and Brooklyn's short-handed roster battling through adversity. With both teams fighting to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference standings, this matchup promises intense competition.

Here are the Pistons-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Nets Odds

Detroit Pistons: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -258

Brooklyn Nets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to extend their impressive winning streak to five games as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Riding high on a wave of momentum, the Pistons have transformed from last season's bottom-dwellers into a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. Their recent 118-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers propelled them to a .500 record (18-18), a milestone they haven't achieved this late in the season since 2018. Led by the dynamic Cade Cunningham, who dropped 32 points and dished out 9 assists in their last outing, the Pistons have found their rhythm and are playing with newfound confidence.

The Nets, on the other hand, have been struggling to find consistency this season. The Pistons' recent surge in form gives them a clear edge in this matchup. Detroit's balanced attack, featuring contributions from players like Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, coupled with their improved defensive efforts, makes them a tough matchup for any opponent. The Pistons have already proven they can win on the road, as evidenced by their recent victories against formidable Western Conference teams. With their momentum and the stellar play of Cunningham, the Pistons are well-positioned to secure another win and continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to snap their recent losing streak as they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Despite their current 13-23 record, the Nets have shown flashes of potential throughout the season, including an impressive upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. With the home crowd behind them at Barclays Center, the Nets will be eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks and prove they can compete with the surging Pistons.

Key to the Nets' potential success will be the offensive firepower from the Nets as a collective group where four players were in double digits in their most recent game. Additionally, the Nets' home court advantage could play a crucial role, as they look to end their five-game home losing streak7. With the Pistons coming off a tough road game against the Pacers, the Nets have an opportunity to capitalize on their opponent's potential fatigue. If Brooklyn can leverage their offensive weapons and exploit mismatches, they stand a good chance of securing a much-needed victory and potentially turning their season around.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Pistons are set to face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday in what promises to be an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup. The Pistons enter the game riding a four-game winning streak, looking to continue their momentum and extend their winning streak to five in a row. Meanwhile, the Nets aim to snap a five-game home losing streak and turn their season around. Detroit's recent success can be attributed to their balanced attack and the stellar play of Cade Cunningham, who's averaging 24.4 points and 9.5 assists per game. The Pistons have been shooting well, hitting 47.4% from the field in their last 10 games. On the other hand, the Nets have struggled offensively, ranking third-worst in the league with 107.5 points per game.

Brooklyn will rely heavily on the team coming together and playing good cohesive basketball with the numerous injuries to the lineup. However, their rebounding woes (39.6 RPG, worst in NBA) could be exploited by Detroit's frontcourt, led by Jalen Duren's 9.4 rebounds per game. While the Nets have home-court advantage, the Pistons' recent form and more balanced attack give them a slight edge as they go into Brooklyn to continue their momentum covering the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Final Pistons-Nets Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -6.5 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)