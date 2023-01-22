The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Northern California to battle the Golden State Warriors for a super smash showdown in San Francisco. It’s time to look at our NBA odds series as we make a Nets-Warriors prediction and pick while showing you how to watch the game.

The Nets won 117-106 over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Significantly, Kyrie Irving had a monster game with 48 points and 11 rebounds. Nix Claxton added 10 points and four rebounds. Additionally, the Nets shot 53.8 percent collectively as a team. Brooklyn also shot 43.9 percent from the triples. Also, they had six blocked shots.

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 despite resting basically their entire starting lineup. Substantially, Jordan Poole was the star with 32 points. Ty Jerome had a season-high 22 points with eight assists. Stunningly, the Warriors won despite not having the services of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, who were all resting.

The Nets enter the game with a 28-17 record. Also, they are 15-10 on the road. The Nets are also 5-5 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 23-23. They are also 17-5 at home. Likewise, the Warriors are also 5-5 over their previous 10 games.

The Warriors are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Nets. Additionally, they are 8-2 in the past 10 games in San Francisco. The Warriors are looking to avoid a season sweep as the Nets won their previous matchup in Brooklyn.

Here are the Nets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Warriors Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +7.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Warriors

TV: NBS Sports Bay Area, Yes Network, NBA and NBA TV

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets continue to trudge on without Kevin Durant, who continues to sit out with an injury. However, Irving has emerged as the top guy, leading the Nets through. Irving averages 26.4 points per game. Comparatively, Claxton has emerged as a great second option. He averages 12.4 points per game and has the best field goal shooting percentage in the NBA at 73.4. However, he must emerge as a steadier option with Durant out. The Nets are 2-4 without Durant and need everyone to contribute to have a chance against the Warriors.

The Nets rank 14th in points. Additionally, they are the second-best team in the league in field goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. The Nets are 12th in free throw shooting percentage. However, they struggle on the boards. The Nets rank 28th in rebounds. Moreover, they are inconsistent with the rock, ranking 16th in turnovers. But the Nets are the best team in the association in defense, ranking first in blocked shots. Moreover, they defend the rim and do not allow easy baskets.

The Nets could cover the spread if they prevent Curry from taking easy shots. Moreover, they must stop Thompson and Wiggins from emerging as a threat.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors rested all their main stars, with the exception of Looney. Uniquely, it is a trend they are empowering across the NBA, but not without criticism. Golden State should have all their main guys available today. Therefore, expect them to showcase their skills. Poole is the only player that does not get the “rest” treatment. Notably, the Warriors do this to try and keep their megastars fresh. But it is a strategy that could backfire down the line.

Curry averages 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Poole averages 21.3 points per game. Thompson averages 20.9 points per game. Likewise, Wiggins averages 18 points per game. These four make the Warriors go and will be the difference between victory and defense. Thus, they must all generate scoring opportunities.

The Warriors are third in points. However, they are 17th in field goal shooting percentage. But the Warriors are fifth in 3-point shooting percentage, thanks to Curry. Also, they are eighth in free throw shooting percentage. But the Warriors have struggled to control the ball and defend. Moreover, they are last in turnovers and 27th in blocked shots.

The Warriors could cover the spread if their stars can dominate the game. Additionally, they must stop Irving and force the Nets to go elsewhere. The Warriors also must not turn the ball over.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Nets are still without Durant. Likewise, the Warriors will definitely play everyone today after resting them on Friday. Expect the Warriors to unleash their full power to dominate the Nets.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-110)