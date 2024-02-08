While the Nets are still dealing with injuries across their roster, Brooklyn may soon welcome some reinforcements back into their rotation.

The depleted Brooklyn Nets could have much-needed reinforcements on the way. After missing the team's last three games due to left hamstring tightness, Lonnie Walker might return for Saturday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Walker has been the Nets‘ most productive bench scorer this season, averaging 12.3 points per game on 48/44/77 shooting splits. However, he's struggled to stay on the floor, missing 17 games due to a left hamstring strain. The offseason minimum signing revealed before that injury that he had been playing through a painful left knee ailment since Brooklyn's second game of the season.

Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Saturday's contest after missing the Nets' last three games due to left adductor tightness. Like Walker, Johnson has battled multiple lower extremity injuries early this season. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter missed all of training camp due to a left hamstring strain. He returned for Brooklyn's season opener but suffered a left calf strain that sidelined him for seven games.

After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this summer, Johnson has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46/40/74 shooting splits over 40 games this season.

Dorian Finney-Smith has missed Brooklyn's last six games due to an ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day. Day'Ron Sharpe has been out for over a month due to a hyperextended knee, and it remains unclear when he will return.

“Still no bodies still around him. He’s been more 1-on-1 with a coach,” Vaughn said of Sharpe's recovery. “He's been able to get up and down a little more since the last time I updated you guys. He is definitely out for Saturday as well and we'll see what he looks like next week before the break.”