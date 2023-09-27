Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie isn't tolerating any more Ben Simmons slander. The nine-year veteran stood up for his teammate during an appearance on The Pat Bev Podcast Wednesday, calling Simmons “a far more athletic” version of Golden State's Draymond Green:

“Ben at his best form is a far more athletic Draymond Green with less three-point shooting,” Dinwiddie said. “When you talk about the defensive IQ, reading passing lanes, quarterbacking a defense, able to guard one through five. He’s one of the only people in the league who can do that. And then obviously he’s getting out on that break.”

“He’s never been fortunate enough to play with Steph and Klay obviously, so I think if he was in that type of environment you would see those same kind of triple-doubles, accolades, things like that.”

The prospect of a healthy Ben Simmons running the offense has been the talk of the Nets entering 2023-24. The former number-one pick has raved about his newfound health this offseason, as well as his expectation to start at point guard. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn and General Manager Sean Marks confirmed Tuesday that Simmons is 100 percent entering training camp, as well as their intention to start him at point guard.

Simmons starting as Brooklyn's PG will move Dinwiddie to shooting guard. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will remain in the starting lineup on the wings, with Nic Claxton at center. Dinwiddie outlined Brooklyn's vision for the new-look offense around Simmons:

“When Ben's at his best, he's getting off the rim, he's being a monster in transition, and then he makes plays for others,” he said. “We hope that there's enough shooting out there with Mikal, Cam Johnson obviously is elite, he's always shooting 45 from three. Catch and shoot-wise I've been a good three-point shooter in my career.”

“We hope to space the floor for him. He gets out in transition and makes plays. And obviously, you've got Nic playing above the rim.”

While Simmons enters the year as Brooklyn's point guard, Vaughn indicated the three-time All-Star playing the position is contingent on his ability to apply pressure to opposing defenses. Simmons doesn't appear to have any reservations about his ability to play the position at a high level:

“I’m excited because I know I can do it,” Ben Simmons told ESPN Andscape on Aug. 25. “So, that’s the exciting part for me. [Last Thursday] night, I’m like, ‘Yo, let’s get back in the gym.’ I’m excited. I get to do something I love to do at a high level. Regardless of what people say, I’m a three-time All-Star, All-NBA player, [All-] Defensive Team. I’ve done things. I’m not somebody that hasn’t done anything.”

It won't be long before fans get a first look at the revamped Ben Simmons-Spencer Dinwiddie backcourt. Brooklyn opens training camp on Oct. 3 before their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 9.