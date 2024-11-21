ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets will battle the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup Tournament Game. It will be a wild one at Wells Fargo Center as we share our NBA cup odds series and make a Nets-76ers prediction and pick.

The 76ers lost another game on Wednesday, falling 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, things worsened when Paul George hyperextended his knee and had to leave the game. The Nets are coming off a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ultimately, they are 6-9 as they come into this game.

The Nets and 76ers split the series last season. Overall, the 76ers are 125-90 against the Nets in their history. The Sixers are 7-3 against the Nets over the past 10 games. Additionally, they are 3-2 over the past five games at Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Nets-76ers NBA cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Nets-76ers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Philadelphia 76ers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets got a big boost when Trenton Watford won the game with a fantastic shot in crunch time. Ultimately, he did a great job of filling in when Cam Thomas had to sit out.

This offense has been hot and cold. So far, they are 15th in field-goal shooting percentage, including ninth from beyond the arc. The Nets have also been great from the charity stripe, ranking sixth in free-throw shooting percentage. However, they have struggled on the boards, ranking last in rebounds. But they have made up for it by passing the basketball well, tanking 12th in assists. Likewise, the Nets are also ninth in turnovers. The Nets could do a little better on the defensive side of the ball, as they rank just 28th in blocked shots.

Thomas is battling through a back injury. Regardless, he is averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the hardwood. Cameron Johnson is doing solid work. So far, he is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from the triples. Johnson is coming off a season-high 34 points, which he achieved earlier this week.

Dennis Schroeder is doing solid work, averaging 17.8 points per game. Ultimately, he is one of the reliable options in this lineup. Dorian Finney-Smith is dealing with an ankle injury. Yet, he is still averaging 11.2 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can establish their shot early and force the Sixers to shoot off their heels. Then, they must defend the rim well.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers are in trouble, and it keeps getting worse. Somehow, this loaded team, which was supposed to challenge the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship, is floundering and is 2-12.

The offense has been pathetic. They are dead last in the association in field-goal shooting percentage, including 29th in shooting from beyond the arc. They are also 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, the Sixers have struggled on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. The 76ers are also inconsistent with the basketball, ranking 14th in turnovers. Furthermore, they have also struggled on the defensive side of the basketball, ranking 29th in blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey has remained one of the better options in this lineup and played on Wednesday despite a hamstring injury. Significantly, he is averaging 25.1 points per game. But his shooting has been terrible, as he is hitting just 39.3 percent of his shots. Joel Embiid has been abysmal this season. Unfortunately, he is averaging just 19.8 points per game while shooting only 37.9 percent from the floor, including 16.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Jared McCain has seen his numbers improve this season. He is averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor, including 41 percent from beyond the arc. George left the game with an injury. Sadly, he has also struggled in this offense, averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting only 38.3 percent from the floor.

The 76ers will cover the spread if their top players can find their hot hand and take better shots. Then, they must play better on the other side of the rim, and prevent the Nets from hitting their opportunities.

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Nets are 10-4-1 against the spread, while the 76ers are 3-11 against the odds. Moreover, the Nets are 6-1-1 against the spread on the road, while the 76ers are 1-5 against the odds at home.

Things have been so bad for the 76ers lately, and their fall from grace has been shocking. While I don't see them completely collapsing and finishing as one of the worst teams in the NBA, it is tough to see them doing much here. The Nets cover.

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +6 (-110)