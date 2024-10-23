ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks to kick things off. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Hawks prediction and pick.

The opening week matchup between the Brooklyn Nets (0-0) and Atlanta Hawks (0-0) promises to be an exciting clash. The Hawks enter as 7.5-point favorites, bolstered by their high-scoring offense, which ranked fifth in the league last season, averaging 118.3 points per game. Led by Trae Young, who averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists, Atlanta looks to exploit Brooklyn's defensive vulnerabilities. The Nets struggled offensively last year, finishing 25th in scoring with just 110.4 points per game, but Cameron Thomas is poised to make a significant impact this season.

Expect a fast-paced game at State Farm Arena, where the Hawks will leverage their home-court advantage. While the Nets have the potential for an upset, their lack of offensive consistency against a potent Atlanta squad may hinder their chances. With both teams eager to start the season strong, the Hawks are likely to capitalize on their scoring ability and depth to secure a victory, covering the spread in what should be a competitive matchup.

Here are the Nets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Hawks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Atlanta Hawks: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season tips off, the Brooklyn Nets are poised to start their campaign with a surprising road victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite being 7.5-point underdogs, the Nets have several factors working in their favor. The offseason acquisition of Dennis Schröder provides Brooklyn with a savvy veteran point guard who can effectively run the offense and create opportunities for his teammates. His experience and court vision will be crucial in navigating Atlanta's defensive schemes. Additionally, the Nets' young core, led by Cameron Thomas, is primed for a breakout season. Thomas, who averaged 22.5 points per game last year, has shown tremendous scoring potential and could exploit the Hawks' perimeter defense.

Defensively, the Nets' frontcourt duo of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe presents a formidable challenge for Atlanta's interior offense. Claxton's shot-blocking ability (2.5 blocks per game last season) and Sharpe's rebounding prowess will be key in limiting the Hawks' second-chance opportunities. Moreover, the Nets' new head coach Jordi Fernández brings a fresh perspective and innovative strategies that could catch the Hawks off guard in this season opener. With Atlanta still adjusting to life without Dejounte Murray and potentially missing Clint Capela due to injury, the Nets have a golden opportunity to capitalize on the Hawks' vulnerabilities and secure an unexpected road win to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the NBA season kicks off, the Atlanta Hawks are primed to secure a convincing victory against the visiting Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks' high-powered offense, which ranked fifth in the league last season averaging 118.3 points per game, will be too much for the Nets' defense to handle. Trae Young, coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists, is set to exploit Brooklyn's perimeter defense. His ability to create for himself and others will be crucial in breaking down the Nets' defensive schemes.

The Hawks' frontcourt duo of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu gives them a significant advantage in the paint. Capela's rebounding prowess (10.6 boards per game last season) and Okongwu's shot-blocking ability will limit the Nets' second-chance opportunities and interior scoring. Additionally, the Hawks' depth, featuring sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and the emerging Jalen Johnson, provides them with multiple scoring options to keep the Nets' defense off-balance. With the home crowd at State Farm Arena energizing the team and the Nets still adjusting to life without key players from last season, expect the Hawks to capitalize on their offensive firepower and secure a comfortable win to start their 2024-25 campaign on a high note.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Despite being 7.5-point underdogs, the Brooklyn Nets have a chance to keep this game close against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets' offseason acquisition of Dennis Schröder provides veteran leadership and playmaking ability, which could help stabilize their offense. Cameron Thomas, coming off a strong season averaging 22.5 points per game, has the potential to exploit the Hawks' perimeter defense. However, Atlanta's high-powered offense, led by Trae Young, will be difficult to contain. The Hawks' frontcourt duo of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu gives them an edge in rebounding and interior defense. While the Hawks are likely to win, the Nets' improved roster and potential for offensive outbursts make covering the 7.5-point spread a realistic possibility on the road to kickoff the season.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +6.5 (-108), Over 222.5 (-110)