Good news, Bridget Jones fans, as Renée Zellweger is gearing up for another movie.
THR reports that Universal Pictures and Working Title are producing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment of the movie based on Helen Fielding's best-selling novel.
Beyond Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall also star in the film, which Michael Morris (Better Call Saul, To Leslie) is set to direct.
The films are a massive success. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) have brought in more than $760 million at the box office worldwide.
The 2001 film won Zellweger an Academy Award nomination. Her last significant role was in 2019's Judy, in which she played Judy Garland and won an Oscar for her part.
Hugh Grant's recent claim to fame was as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka. It's a role he “hated.” Vanity Fair reported about it in an interview last December.
“I couldn't have hated the whole thing more,” Grant said.
Beyond that, most recently, he is in Max's limited series, The Regime, where he's a guest star with Kate Winslet.
About Bridget Jones
The movies are based on Fielding's books written as personal diaries. In them, Jones is a single working woman in London who depicts her career, vices, friends, and romantic partners.
The original film debuted on April 13, 2001. The synopsis on IMDb reads: “Bridget Jones (Zellweger) is an unattached 30-something who realizes she's got to change her life. After a New Year's Eve party, she voes that this new year is the one in which she'll get her act together. She'll lose weight, she'll smoke and drink less, and she'll document it all in a diary. Complicating everything is Bridget's attraction to her boss, Daniel Cleaver (Grant), a man of questionable character. They launch an affair, and Bridget falls for him head over heels, only to realize later that her feelings aren't reciprocated when her boss gets engaged to another woman. Thrown into the mix is a barrister Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), who admittedly finds Bridget attractive but whom Bridget finds repulsive. It won't be until Bridget clearly sees the truth about Daniel, that she also clearly sees Mark for the man he is, and her feelings for him for what they really are.”
For the new film, Tim Beaven, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallet are producing with Working Title Films. The company's executive producers, Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright, are also involved. Additionally, Fielding will executive produce.
It'll be interesting to see how the new Bridget Jones comes about. Fans have been waiting for years for a new installment of the popular Zellweger films, so hopefully, it lives up to the anticipation.
The new movie will debut in theaters and on Peacock on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2025.