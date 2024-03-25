Max (formerly HBO Max) is ready to hit you with its new offerings for April 2024, and that isn't an April Fool's joke. With limited series like The Sympathizer, documentaries like The Synanon Fix and Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion, and fun unscripted fare like Conan O'Brien Must Go, Max is diving into spring with a slew of binge-worthy new options to keep you busy in April 2024.
New releases on Max: April 2024 (full schedule)
April 1
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original) – an HBO Original Documentary Series that explores the rise and fall of the controversial drug treatment program turned communal living center.
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
April 2
Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
April 3
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Take My Tumor (TLC)
April 4
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
April 5
The Zone of Interest (A24)
April 6
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
April 7
Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)
April 9
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Cartoon Network)
April 10
Bail Jumpers (ID)
April 11
Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)
April 13
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
April 14
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
The Sympathizer – Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over.
April 16
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
April 18
Conan O'Brien Must Go
Homefront
Men (2022)
April 19
HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)
April 21
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
April 22
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
April 23
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
April 24
Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)
April 26
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
April 28
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)
That's all the new television and feature film offerings from Max for April 2024. See you next month!