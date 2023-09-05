EA Sports recently released The Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition, which offers fans a three-month NFL+ Subscription. The newest edition of the latest Madden NFL game arrives just days before the NFL 2023-2024 season kicks off. However, this special edition of Madden 24 is available for a limited time only. So if you want to try out the Madden 24 gameplay, this may be your chance.

NFL+ 🤝 Madden Receive 3 months of NFL+ when you purchase #Madden24 🎮 https://t.co/tXXySUlyyd pic.twitter.com/52ESr1brPF — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 4, 2023

Madden 24 launched back on August 18th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. While the game didn't receive favorable reviews upon launch, EA Sports did release a patch recently to improve Madden 24's gameplay and get rid of some bugs. The developers also plan to release roster updates throughout the course of the season. The first major roster update is expected to release on Thursday, just hours before kick-off.

NFL Plus, on the other hand, is a subscription service that allows football fans to watch:

Live Local and Primetime Regular Season Games

TV, PC, Phone & Tablet NFL Network Live Game Audio NFL Films' and more on demand content (no ads)



But The Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition offers the NFL Plus premium package for three months. This package includes everything listed above and:

NFL Redzone

Full, condensed and all-22 coaches film replays (no ads)

Overall, not a bad package for fans interested in trying out NFL+ and picking up the newest Madden game. If you're looking to buy both Madden 24 and check out NFL plus, perhaps this bundle offers what you're looking for.

Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition Release Date – September 4th, 2023 (Limited Time Only)

The Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition launched on Monday, September 4th, 2023. It's available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. As of writing this article the Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition is not available on PC. The bundle costs $99.99 on all platforms (USD).

The Madden 24 NFL Plus Edition is only available until October 10th, according to EA Sports. So plenty of time remains for you to decide if the bundle is worth it. Additionally, the bundle includes:

Madden 24 cross-gen

1 MUT Pack per month for three months

3 Month Subscription to NFL+ Premium NFL Network NFL Redzone Live local & Primetime Games on mobile



Perhaps the best part of the deal includes NFL Redzone, hosted by Scott Hanson. The concept of having seven hours of commercial free football makes for quite possibly one of the best programs in sports broadcasting history. Additionally, the free MUT pack per month is a nice grab for Ultimate Team players.

Overall, the package only seems worth it if you're still on the edge about buying both Madden 24, and trying an NFL+ subscription. We think this would've been better too, had EA Sports dropped this during Madden 24's release date. It would incentivize more players to pick up this edition, and maybe get more people hooked to NFL+. Now, Madden 24 has been out for nearly a month, and the people who really wanted it already purchased it.

We also wish NFL+ would offer people the opportunity to watch their favorite team live, not just locally. Say you're a Cardinals fan in Pittsburgh. It won't be any easier trying to watch your favorite team's matchups since the service will only show Steelers games and other local teams.

Nevertheless, it's not the worst time either. With the Lions-Chiefs season opener kicking off this week, it may just encourage enough fans to try out the latest Madden game.

