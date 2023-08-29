The Madden 24 53-Man Roster update Release Date is on the way as real NFL teams cutting down their rosters to just 53 players today at 4pm ET. Out of all roster updates in Madden, the biggest one is usually one of its first, the 53-Man Roster Update. Naturally, many players become curious about the 53-Man roster update release date.

If you don't feel like waiting for the automatic update next week, players can just manually edit the rosters themselves. However, the process is painstakingly slow, and we recommend just waiting until next week. Additionally, any started Franchises will not include the updated rosters. So if you plan to start a franchise soon, it may be best just to wait until the season kicks off.

Here's the 53-man roster update release date based on prior Madden games, and information from the Head Maddens Rating Adjustor.

Madden NFL 24 53-Man Roster Update Release Date: ETA September 7, 2023

Based on previous releases, we expect the Madden 24 53-Man Roster Update to drop on September 7th, 2023. The update will likely take place just hours before the Chiefs-Lions Kickoff game on Thursday night.

Additionally, EA Sports Head Madden Ratings Adjustor tweeted out some updates on the 53-man roster:

Prob will put something out next week and then the opening day roster — Ratings Adjustin Smith (@Equipment_Guru) August 25, 2023

He didn't necessarily say the update was coming out September 7th. However, the way he tweets about it suggests that they plan on releasing the update that day. Recently, Madden 24 received its last pre-season roster update, which becomes irrelevant after teams cut their roster to 53 today.

Madden 24 launched on August 18th, 2023, receiving poor reviews upon release. Our review of the game for the PS5 had us wishing for more. Overall, Madden 24 continues to be plagued by the same issues the series suffered from for over a decade now. With multiple bugs and glitches, as well as fundamental issues regarding franchise, Superstar, and Ultimate Team, the game was a dissapointment.

Our hope is that future updates for the game addresses the issues by fixing the numerous glitches and errors. However, we're not sure if updates will be able to fix the fundamental issues of Madden 24.

