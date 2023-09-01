The New Mexico Lobos take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our New Mexico Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Texas A&M.

The Texas A&M Aggies have a lot to prove this year after missing a bowl game last year and finishing in the bottom tier of the SEC West. Texas A&M's offense profoundly struggled, which led head coach Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. Petrino, the scandal-plagued college head coach who also quit on the Atlanta Falcons and has left behind a long trail of professional wreckage in his career, is nevertheless a gifted play designer. Petrino knows how to scheme players open. Fisher felt he needed Petrino's expertise to kick-start A&M's passing attack. Unless or until the Aggies can score big numbers on a regular basis, they won't be able to compete with Alabama and LSU in the SEC West, and they won't be able to make the College Football Playoff. Fisher can't have another season remotely as bad as 2022. If he does, he will — at best — be on the hot seat before the 2024 season begins. At worst, he just might be fired, and A&M might choose to eat a very large buyout number. This is a year in which the Aggies and Fisher have to take significant forward steps.

Here are the New Mexico-Texas A&M College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Texas A&M Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +38.5 (-115)

Texas A&M Aggies: -38.5 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch New Mexico vs Texas A&M LIVE on fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

If you have seen Texas A&M play football the past few years, you know that Jimbo Fisher has failed to get a lot of production from his offense generally and his passing game in particular. The Aggies have not had elite quarterback play. They have not had stacks of great wide receivers. They have been conspicuously limited on many levels. This is part of why the A&M program has fallen on hard times. This year's A&M passing game might be better due to the arrival of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, and because some very young players last season might be ready to make a jump this year and evolve into the kinds of players the Aggies hope they will become. However, in the first game of the season, you might see a lot of rust and miscommunication for Texas A&M. That alone might prevent the Aggies from covering what is a very, very large point spread.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies could limit New Mexico to three or six points, in which case they would cover the spread if they can score 45 points. The Aggies will be tested by SEC opponents this season, but New Mexico is a true cupcake team for the Aggies. A&M should dominate at the line of scrimmage for 60 minutes. If that is indeed the case in this game, A&M should have a lead of at least 25 points by halftime. A&M would then need to win the second half by only 14 points to cover the spread. That seems very doable.

Final New Mexico-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

The A&M offense won't be great. The A&M defense will smother New Mexico, possibly pitching a shutout. Go with the under more than a point-spread play here.



Final New Mexico-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Under 48.5