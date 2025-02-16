Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on the NBA for his unrivaled play on the court as countless players and hoopers at home continue to emulate his game. His signature Nike Kobe line is more popular today than it ever has been, with his sneakers being the most widely-worn silhouettes among NBA talent. Just recently, Vanessa Bryant revealed an all-new colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 and fans are already clamoring for an eventual release.

Vanessa Bryant and the team over at Nike Basketball have been hard at work keeping Kobe's legacy prevalent with their constant innovation around the Nike Kobe line. She notably released a new “Dodgers” Nike Kobe 6 last year and has been seen with her own exclusive PE sneakers at several NBA and WNBA events. This latest pair was teased via her social media and offers a new look for the classic silhouette.

Appearing in soft purple and lavender hues, we're still unsure of an upcoming release. However, it's great to see continued progress in expanding the Nike Kobe and offering never-before-seen colorways.

Vanessa Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro appears in shades of shy purple and offer a gradient color-changing pattern throughout the uppers. The color extends through the Nike Zoom outsole as the Nike Swoosh and Mamba logos are done in contrasting sky blue hues. The hallmark feature here is the checkerboard pattern throughout the back heel panel, something we've never seen in previous Nike Kobe releases. While these may just be an exclusive to Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family, fans and hoopers can dream of a world where we see these released to the public.

