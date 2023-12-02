Can the New Orleans Saints upset the Detroit Lions? Check out three bold predictions for their Week 13 matchup

With a New Orleans Saints Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions, both teams will try and rebound from tough divisional game losses in Week 12. Prior to the game, we'll be making three Saints Week 13 predictions.

The Saints are just coming off a crushing loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did the loss cost them the division lead, but gave the Falcons a heavy advantage in the NFC South since Atlanta is now 3-0 against division opponents. The good news for New Orleans is they are far from out of contention to win the NFC South, or even compete for a Wild Card berth. However, the Saints have primarily gotten their wins by beating up on weaker teams, including defeating the Chicago Bears without Tyson Bagent, the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. The good news for the Saints is the only team on their remaining schedule with a winning record is the Lions.

The Lions are having a season they've dreamed about for decades, starting the year 8-2 for the first time in over 60 years. However, their Thanksgiving week was spoiled when the Green Bay Packers upset them 29-22, dropping them to 8-3. The Lions still have a comfortable lead over the rest of the division, but they've been in some close games lately. If they truly want to compete in January, they need to return to their early-season form. For Detroit, this matchup versus the Saints allows them an opportunity to prove they are a top-tier team if they can convincingly win. However, if Detroit doesn't come to play, New Orleans will have a shot to pull off the upset.

If the Saints can upset the Lions, they'll move to 6-6 and have a shot at reclaiming the division lead, so long as the Falcons also lose. With that in consideration, let's check out our Saints Week 13 bold predictions.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara goes for 120 scrimmage yards

Alvin Kamara has been relatively quiet this season. He's still the number one running back for the Saints, but his name hasn't been talked about much, especially in comparison to previous seasons. This is likely because Kamara hasn't had an explosive game yet, having not rushed for over 100 yards in a game all season. However, he's still one of the most effective dual-threat backs, with 812 scrimmage yards through 11 games.

The Lions defense could pose a challenge since they rank fifth in run defense, but Kamara's ability to catch passes out of the backfield will help. Kamara is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season anyway, so expect his production in the passing game to carry his performance.

Taysom Hill has over 100 all-purpose yards

Throughout his career, Taysom Hill has become one of the NFL's most versatile weapons with his ability to pass, run and catch at any moment. When Hill's on the field, it's hard for defenses to anticipate how they'll utilize him. On the season so far, the Hill has 72 passing yards, 287 rushing yards and 214 receiving yards.

Hill is becoming more involved in the offense as the season goes on. He put up 81 yards against the Falcons last week and the Saints would be smart to continue using him since he adds a whole other element to their offense.

Saints defense forces three turnovers

One reason the Lions have become inconsistent the past couple weeks has been turnovers. Detroit has committed at least three turnovers in each of the past two games. Against the Packers, the Lions fumbled three times — including a strip-sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The previous week Jared Goff threw three interceptions and the Lions committed four total turnovers. This is obviously not a recipe for success, and something the Saints can take advantage of.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has forced seven turnovers in the past three weeks. They're tied for fourth in the NFL with 20 takeaways, meaning that they should be able to swipe the football a couple times if the Lions aren't more careful. Since the Saints are not as good as the Lions, winning the turnover battle is one way they could get an edge in this game.